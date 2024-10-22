Open in App
    19 Inexpensive Friend Activities For Anyone Who Wants To Save Some Extra Money

    By Michele Bird,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265sU3_0wHZmF5O00

    Some of the best memories with friends are moments that don't cost a dime.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dZq0_0wHZmF5O00
    © Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And if you have NO idea what to do on your next hangout sesh, we've got you covered with budget-friendly friend dates your wallet will love:

    1. To start, try "bring a board night" where everyone creates one based on a theme they love. It can be chocolate, cheese, breakfast items, etc. — the possibilities are really endless!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VeWaA_0wHZmF5O00
    Fascinadora / Getty Images

    2. Host a potluck dinner at a different person's house each month.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMDon_0wHZmF5O00
    Maskot / Getty Images

    3. Show off your vocal talents during a karaoke night.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQ3UX_0wHZmF5O00
    Image Source / Getty Images

    4. Go on a camping trip.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlNUW_0wHZmF5O00
    Patchareeporn Sakoolchai / Getty Images

    5. Hang out at a bonfire and roast s'mores.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUpAb_0wHZmF5O00
    Lindsay Upson / Getty Images / Image Source

    6. Face off with some card games.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDJ7P_0wHZmF5O00
    Kinga Krzeminska / Getty Images

    7. Take a group fitness class.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SMgh_0wHZmF5O00
    Drazen Zigic / Getty Images

    8. Do a clothing swap. You'll be able to clear out clothes you no longer wear and get some new ones at the same time!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJQuZ_0wHZmF5O00
    Rawphoto1 / Getty Images / iStockphoto

    9. Volunteer at a local charity.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdJjZ_0wHZmF5O00
    Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

    10. Go to the movies on discount days. They're typically on Tuesdays at places like AMC , Cinemark , and Regal .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2us1pM_0wHZmF5O00
    Sung Yoon Jo / Getty Images / iStockphoto

    11. Hit happy hour for cheap food and drinks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvQDe_0wHZmF5O00
    Maria Korneeva / Getty Images

    12. Go on a group bike ride.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5NXR_0wHZmF5O00
    Ken Redding / Getty Images

    13. Go to a trivia night .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIB7H_0wHZmF5O00
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    14. Get crafty by making friendship bracelets, scrapbooks, or other DIY projects.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNsI6_0wHZmF5O00
    Alistair Berg / Getty Images

    15. Binge-watch a new TV series.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48u2ta_0wHZmF5O00
    Emilija Manevska / Getty Images

    16. Plan a movie marathon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLBFV_0wHZmF5O00
    Freemixer / Getty Images

    17. Start a book club if you love to read.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWDTx_0wHZmF5O00
    Dmytro Skrypnykov / Getty Images

    18. Channel your inner green thumb and plant a garden.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtuZS_0wHZmF5O00
    Guido Mieth / Getty Images

    19. And finally, have a sleepover with all the drinks, food, comfy clothes, and gossip included.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ol2P0_0wHZmF5O00
    Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

    What's your favorite budget-friendly activity to do with friends? Tell us in the comments!

