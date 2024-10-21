Open in App
    Here's Why Nearly 4 Million People Can't Get Enough Of "Teen Mom" Leah Messer's Daughters Making Raising Cane's Sauce In This TikTok

    By Krista Torres,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdqNM_0wGAWLao00

    Leah Messer is one of the stars from MTV's 16 and Pregnant who gave birth to twin daughters Aliannah (Ali) Hope and Aleeah Grace back in 2009. She later joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 and had another daughter named Adalynn (Addie) Faith.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqKsm_0wGAWLao00
    Michael Loccisano

    Now, the Teen Mom kids are all grown up — and many of them are on social media, like Leah's daughter, 14-year-old Ali who recently went viral on TikTok. She and 11-year-old Addie attempted to make Raising Cane's sauce, and nearly 4 million people became invested in the 7-minute video .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25melM_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    It's super entertaining to watch, and people can't get enough of it for various reasons, but mainly because of the girls' adorable personalities, and how much they remind them of Leah.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKbtB_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    So, let's break down this 7:27 video of Ali and Addie making and reviewing their homemade Raising Cane's sauce.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nB8E_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    In the most West Virginia accent you can imagine, Ali starts the video explaining, "Me and Addie are gonna try to make Cane sauce. We just seen the recipe, and we're gonna try it. We ended up having all this stuff. Surprisingly, we have our chicken tenders and french fries."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v93Z4_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Ali then stops dead in her tracks as she realizes Addie has taken out all of the frozen food before the sauce is even ready. "Girl, you better put the frozen stuff up," she tells her.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303lJ9_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Filling the TikTok audience in, Ali then says, "This child doesn't know what she's doing, so now she has to put up all the stuff in speed form."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dd3Q9_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    In the most genuine big sister way, Ali says, "So you better speed your butt up, or we're not gonna have time to make this." As Addie playfully lets the audience know that Ali really doesn't know what she's doing! 😂

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpskk_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    The face of a slightly annoyed little sis:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiOwj_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    The video continues with Ali's commentary, "These are all of our amazing ingredients. Okay, well, Addie's cooking our food. We're going to put some mayonnaise in. [Addie] do the honors?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1kRK_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    And, as she is told, Addie goes hard on the mayo:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ug14u_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Ali is there to pop in with thoughts while she does so, "Hurry up. Don't put — okay... Keep going. Keep going. Okay, that's...CHILL. Okay, so we got our mayonnaise." However, after the mayonnaise is in, Ali realizes Addie has shed. "Girl, your hair is in the freaking....!!!" But the show must go on.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi2vT_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Once the unwanted Addie hair is removed, Ali adds in the ketchup but then Addie decides they need more, so she grabs the bottle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12evjW_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    And this is where we see Ali turn even more into Leah...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YT99U_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    " Honey! Okay, then," she stops Addie as she fears too much ketchup has been added to the recipe.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jo3I1_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    The pair encounters more things as the video goes on, like a moment of excitement for finding their missing teaspoon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcch6_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    And there is a moment where Addie roots for her sissy, telling her good job. That is, however, followed up with a sigh and a sassy "GIRL" statement after Ali spills it on the counter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qj2Cv_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Some items are dropped and some more entertaining banter ensues.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffs0x_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    They try to twist salt into a measuring spoon before realizing it is the wrong kind of salt.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3hWN_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    So Addie finds what she calls "idolized" (iodized) salt from MORON (Morton).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TGeg_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    And they meticulously finish up the recipe.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Owtti_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Before their final taste test of the sauce, Addie suggests they try to remove some of the black pepper, but Ali quickly vetos that idea due to it being logistically impossible.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWza2_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Here is their final sauce paired with their oven-baked frozen french fries and chicken tenders:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnQRN_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Right away, the gals are in LOVE with the sauce.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nMT1_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    They've never even tried the real Raising Cane's sauce before, but they are obsessed with this version they made!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJWoc_0wGAWLao00

    The girls didn't share the recipe they used, so here is a recipe from Alpha Foodie that uses the same ingredients. You simply mix the following:

    1/2 cup mayo

    3 TBSP ketchup

    1.5 TBSP Worcestershire sauce

    1 tsp garlic powder

    1/2 tsp black pepper

    1/2 tsp salt

    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    And, I am happy to report that they cleaned up their mess and even wrapped the leftovers to save them in the fridge.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuy7L_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    This is the kind of wholesome content we need more of on the internet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463gg6_0wGAWLao00
    @ali_simms / tiktok.com

    Leah, currently getting a call from MTV about Ali and Addie getting their own cooking show:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vorOk_0wGAWLao00
    Teen Mom / youtube.com

    Here's the full clip if you want to watch it.  You can follow Ali on TikTok here :

    @ali_simms

    Make canes sauce with me and Addie!!!🧡 #canes #canessauce #sisters #fun #cook #teenmom @leahmesser @Aleeah.Simms @csimms52

    ♬ original sound - ali
