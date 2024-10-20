Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    I Hate To Say It, But These Might Be The 27 Tackiest Weddings I've Ever Seen

    By Hannah Marder,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmWHK_0wER91fS00

    1. This couple, who had a super romantic gift idea:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEdJT_0wER91fS00
    u/UnsharpenedSwan / Via reddit.com

    2. This couple (or, let's be real, this bride), who bought/made these:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEk86_0wER91fS00
    u/WifeofTech / Via reddit.com

    3. This bride, who had everyone circle around her singing "It's All About You":

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJlOG_0wER91fS00
    u/sinistersmoker420 / Via reddit.com

    4. This wonderfully classy couple whose cake had the American flag, camo, the Jeep logo, and a "groom with a gun" topper:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmTAl_0wER91fS00
    u/SignificantBee6205 / Via reddit.com

    5. This couple, who decided to dedicate their wedding cake to former president Donald Trump :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWBGF_0wER91fS00
    u/LordNedNoodle / Via reddit.com

    6. And this bride, who was excited to receive a Donald Trump and Salt Bae-themed "MAGA Claw":

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Xtt_0wER91fS00
    u/MrTBlood164 / Via reddit.com

    7. This couple, who provided different meals for gifts at different price points (and apparently expected people to contribute thousands???):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P27ql_0wER91fS00
    u/TheUltimateShart / Via reddit.com

    8. Whatever couple thought these were appropriate cake toppers:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1csPDv_0wER91fS00
    u/duck_shuck / Via reddit.com

    9. This couple, who decided this was appropriate for a wedding shower — which is traditionally attended by family members of the bride and groom, including grandparents and children:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayAbk_0wER91fS00
    u/Fall-of-Enosis / Via reddit.com

    10. Any bride who thought these were fun cards to give to bridesmaids:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhKPV_0wER91fS00
    u/frustratedDIL / Via reddit.com

    11. This couple, who solicited guests for cold hard cash at the wedding, in addition to their gifts:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099juS_0wER91fS00
    u/WorldIcy80 / Via reddit.com

    12. This couple, who did the same with a Dollar Dance (where people were encouraged to contribute $100 bills!!!) AND had a cash bar with only box wine AND served cookout items that ran out:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013HyS_0wER91fS00
    u/24pecent / Via reddit.com

    13. This couple, who decided to use their cake toppers to advertise their multiple MLMs:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ywrnr_0wER91fS00
    u/NeekaNou / Via reddit.com

    14. And this couple, who decided to actually turn their wedding into an MLM business opportunity:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLYW0_0wER91fS00
    u/silke_worm / Via reddit.com

    15. This couple, who thought this cake was acceptable:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXgxM_0wER91fS00
    u/babyjesus8lb60z / Via reddit.com

    16. Along with this couple (seriously, why is this a thing???):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Y4oO_0wER91fS00
    u/SnakeMFjenkins / Via reddit.com

    17. Everyone involved in this wedding:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bwps_0wER91fS00
    u/NeverCallMeFifi / Via reddit.com

    18. And this one:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGu7J_0wER91fS00
    u/ninthoften / Via reddit.com

    19. This couple, who served baked potatoes as their only food:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUCKy_0wER91fS00
    u/kirannui / Via reddit.com

    20. This couple, who put their guests in different "tiers" — then informed them which tier they were in:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uN2Dk_0wER91fS00
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    21. This couple, who decided this was a cute wedding cake:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qh0Ls_0wER91fS00
    u/UnleashTheBeebo / Via reddit.com

    22. This bride, who decided that her fiancé (sorry, "finance") did not matter at all:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6bzX_0wER91fS00
    u/WaywardMarauder / Via reddit.com

    23. This groom, who thought a romantic song for his mother-son dance was a good idea:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSIZ1_0wER91fS00
    u/miscellaneousbean / Via reddit.com

    24. This couple, who expected strangers to Venmo them honeymoon money:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7IUv_0wER91fS00
    u/katiem1236 / Via reddit.com

    25. This couple, who declined to write real thank you cards:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CorVm_0wER91fS00
    u/Impressive-Care1619 / Via reddit.com

    26. This couple, who wanted to have their reception at a restaurant where guests paid for their own meal:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kO4qU_0wER91fS00
    u/SatisfactionOk8665 / Via reddit.com

    27. And finally, this bride, who I hope is trolling us all:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By9oB_0wER91fS00
    u/datbootybooty / Via reddit.com
    Rhonda Harris
    5h ago
    WTF
    rot_etc
    6h ago
    political stances aside, why on earth would you theme ANYTHING about your wedding around a politician? that's probably the tackiest thing on here, followed very closely by that camo/outlet/jeep/flag cake
