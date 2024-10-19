"It Is Killing The Profession": Teachers Are Sharing Their "Unpopular" Teaching Opinions That They Wouldn't Dare Utter In A Staff Meeting

— u/steffloc

"It gets worse as you teach middle school and especially high school. Algebra 2 teachers, for example, are expected to differentiate instruction for students who have never learned to count past 20, have no idea what negative numbers are, and can't add single-digit numbers without a calculator.

The above example is about 25% of our students at my school. And yet, all through elementary and middle school, they were passed onto the next level."

— u/AnonymousTeacher668