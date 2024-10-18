Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    I Just Lost 100,000,000 Brain Cells After Looking At These 23 Extremely Stupid Things People Actually Posted On The Internet Last Week

    By Dave Stopera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35n6ln_0wCL334g00

    1. On dessert:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pHQj_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    2. On the states:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUfGO_0wCL334g00
    YouTube

    3. On tugging:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJrDv_0wCL334g00
    TikTok

    4. On the world's best smell:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2Uxs_0wCL334g00
    reddit.com

    5. On perfection:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEWTi_0wCL334g00
    reddit.com

    6. On tornados:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvanF_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    7. On giggle memory:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ybEa_0wCL334g00
    reddit.com

    8. On flying:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cHUF_0wCL334g00
    TikTok

    9. On... tooters:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFb5g_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    10. On the 11th war:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAeo5_0wCL334g00
    reddit.com

    11. On WiFi:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b69gu_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    12. On ears hanging low:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyjyG_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    13. On emotions:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeTFd_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    14. On being caught off guard:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HljK_0wCL334g00
    reddit.com

    15. On veggie delights:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cd5PC_0wCL334g00
    reddit.com

    16. On crimes:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkgpv_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    17. On shames:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBfe0_0wCL334g00
    u/missy____ / Via reddit.com

    18. On unlawful grains:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ogGi_0wCL334g00
    Amazon

    19. On yours:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24D2Zg_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    20. On capabilities:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12huLW_0wCL334g00
    Facebook

    21. On publishing:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inveR_0wCL334g00
    reddit.com

    22. On movie times:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYv2k_0wCL334g00
    reddit.com

    23. And on illnesses:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KDgo_0wCL334g00

    Let that be a warning.

    reddit.com
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Lori Millenbruch Mullen
    17h ago
    Fell On Knees ~ 😂😂😂!!! I'm Still Laughing!
    Dmeeo
    19h ago
    You hear something extremely dumb and you think someone’s just kidding with you. The internet has finally proven that there really are “people that dumb”.
    View all comments
