Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    "You Can’t Pay Me Enough To Do It": People Over 40 Are Revealing The Things They Are Simply "Too Old" To Deal With Anymore

    By Raven Ishak,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41q6sG_0wBxMIsv00

    Have you ever reached an age where you're like: "I'm absolutely *not* dealing with that anymore"? Well, you're not alone. The BuzzFeed and HuffPost communities chimed in with extremely relatable answers to a question originally posed by Reddit user u/XmasJ : "What are you simply getting too old for?" Here's what they had to say below.

    1. "I'm 43 years old, and I don't have time for people who don't respect me. I have less patience for ignorance. I care less about being rich and retirement and find I care more about chasing happiness, which doesn't necessarily mean more money, just happiness. If money comes with it, so be it."

    Latrelle Brown

    2. "I'm tired of the grocery store being a social club. Now I order online and pick up at the parking lot."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1Vox_0wBxMIsv00

    OO OO

    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    3. "Daylight saving time. I've never had a problem when it became dark early — but this past fall, I was honestly offended. I hope next year is better."

    eahall0718

    4. "I'm 80, and I'm reasonably computer literate, but I hate having everything on my phone and having to find things, retrieve them, enter passwords, or worry about misplacing the phone or accidentally deleting. I insist on being mailed bills, which I usually pay by check because then I have an easy-to-find record of what I've paid and when."

    hatchling88

    5. "I went to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, and we stood in line for 45 minutes to get on a ride. That’s when I had an epiphany, and I realized I was over amusement parks."

    Joel Castelar

    6. "New music. There's no artist development anymore, so there's truly hardly any talent out there, and there's also SO MUCH music available that it doesn't seem worth it to seek these artists out, especially since there's a ton of music/musicians I already love."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2up9sD_0wBxMIsv00

    jduckett220

    Sean Anthony Eddy / Getty Images

    7. "The hassle of getting in touch with companies. There was some problem with my card when I went to make an Amazon purchase recently. I decided to call Amazon to find out what's what. On the app, there were questions before allowing the call. My answer was to forget about the purchase entirely."

    Stephen Stafford

    8. "Not being near a toilet. I refuse to hold it in."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHOXB_0wBxMIsv00

    anonpso69

    Naruecha Jenthaisong / Getty Images

    9. "In my 20s, I went out partying most of the week. I loved clubs, dancing, and staying up late. Now, in my 40s, all I want to do is be comfortable in my home, text with a friend, and wear comfortable clothes. Ugh, clubbing. You can’t pay me enough to do it."

    sweetgirl950

    10. "Going anywhere that doesn’t have a parking lot. I don’t want to circle the block for 20 minutes just to try to squeeze into a tiny spot with ambiguous street signs — just let me park in a parking lot!!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P17lx_0wBxMIsv00

    katkat007

    Bilanol / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    11. "Being a short person, I’ve finally given up and only buy seated tickets to concerts nowadays. I never see anything anyway."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488K72_0wBxMIsv00

    larrii -kun

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    12. "Trying certain types of new things. When I was a kid, I wanted to try everything at least once. Now, there are things like water skiing and scuba diving that I no longer have any interest in attempting. The world is vast enough that there are plenty of new activities and interests I can pursue that there are things to do and places to go I’m no longer tempted by. Part of this is having the maturity to better understand risks and their long-term impacts, and another part is knowing the quirks of my own body at the age I’m at and having a better idea what its weaknesses are (and which weaknesses I have the likelihood to be able to change and which I don’t)."

    mathworks

    13. "I’m retiring in four weeks. I’m tired of toxic bosses, commuting, work clothes, and office politics. Looking forward to reading and music and roadtrips and no schedules. Freedom."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37c7Cd_0wBxMIsv00

    Cookie Cutter Cutie

    Svetikd / Getty Images

    14. "I'm in my mid-40s, and I certainly miss the benefits of youth. Aches are creeping in, I can no longer eat anything I want, and healing time has slowed. But there is something very liberating about no longer caring what people think about you, doing things you want to do when you want to do them, having coffee alone outside at 6 a.m. while the world sleeps, cutting the grass in shorts and high socks, and enjoying quality time with friends. Youth is wasted on the young."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478evt_0wBxMIsv00

    billy green

    Juanma Hache / Getty Images

    15. "After years of flying — a ton of flying for work — I now avoid getting on planes, for any reason. I came to loathe everything about it. I told my friends: If they want face-to-face, come visit the Big Apple."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xAtt_0wBxMIsv00

    R. Goodfellow

    Oleksii Karamanov / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    16. "At my age, I feel comfortable saying no without any explanation."

    Diane Brown

    17. "For me, it's noise. I've really become aware of how our society has no awareness of others' personal boundaries, especially when it comes to blasting music that others may have no interest whatsoever in hearing. There's an incredible sense of entitlement from a lot of people that they seem to think we all want to hear their music, be it blasting from their car, an outdoor concert, or in a nearby house or apartment."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWIR2_0wBxMIsv00

    Doug McKirahan

    Juanma Hache / Getty Images

    18. "Digital coupons. I hate dealing with a QR code to get the sale price. By the way, I’m 70."

    Soo Brooks

    19. "I literally don't want to do anything I don't really want to do. Recently, I had two letters lying unopened on my desk for a month because I knew there was nothing in either I really wanted to deal with."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZTjW_0wBxMIsv00

    Santokh Khalsa

    Siri Stafford / Getty Images

    20. "There's no need to hang on to toxic relationships hoping one day they’ll change. I have a three-strikes rule, and I’m considering changing it to one strike. No drama, no debate, no argument, it’s just, byeeeee."

    Billy Pollina

    21. "High heels and raising a puppy."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOsGV_0wBxMIsv00

    A Contrarian

    Amsstudioams / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    22. "I am heading up to 90 and have a list of things I once did but jettisoned through aging and experience. I no longer pay inflated prices to eat in loud, uncomfortable eateries. I avoid crowds, and driving a car has become infrequent. I no longer trust politicians, and I don't answer unknown phone numbers. But the descent into old age has a myriad of plus factors, too. I can afford to travel in first or business on the rare times I use a flying machine. I also have tremendous hope for my grandchildren — for it is now their time to climb most of the hill."

    Robert James

    Is there something you absolutely no longer want to deal with now that you're older? If so, tell us what it is in the comments below:

    Comments / 318
    Add a Comment
    Beth
    3h ago
    sick and scared of lines and crowds. I love 🏈, but my walking and stadium climbing is over!! lmao, I'm 65.
    chicken dinner
    4h ago
    I'm tired of paying out the ass every month for all this damn insurance only to pay even more when I finally use it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Please Help Me, I Can't Stop Laughing At These 18 Extremely Dumb Things Old People Actually Posted On The Internet This Year
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Older Adults Are Calling Out Things They Think Are A Huge Waste Of Money, And I Never Considered Some Of Them
    BuzzFeed16 days ago
    Guys Are Getting Honest And Revealing Things Women Do That Give Them The Ick, And Even I Think Some Of These Are Valid
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    People who still live with their parents well into adulthood typically display these 8 unique traits
    Baseline3 days ago
    16 Surprising Changes People Noticed In Their Bodies As They've Gotten Older
    BuzzFeed11 days ago
    What's the one thing that always makes you poop when you're constipated (asking for a friend, not me)?
    BuzzFeed6 days ago
    Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”
    goodshomedesign.com8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Florida Man Who Evacuated During Hurricane Milton Returns Home To Find An Alligator Moved Into His Pool
    BroBible3 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Use this perfect 3-word response when someone hurts your feelings
    CNBC2 days ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA1 day ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy1 day ago
    7 Foods That Cause Inflammation All Over Your Body
    thenarrativematters.com2 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    ‘Shark Tank’ Cast Says They Are ‘Heartbroken’ Over Mark Cuban’s Decision to Leave: ‘I Hope I’ll Get Over It’
    TheWrap1 day ago
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice2 days ago
    I Grew Up Poor: 8 Groceries I Never Buy To Save Money
    GOBankingRates3 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent3 days ago
    10 things you don’t realize you’re doing because you’re lonely
    personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Blames Hoda Kotb’s Candles After They’re Caught In His Suspiciously Smoky Dressing Room On ‘Today’: “We’re Feeling Really Good”
    Decider.com2 days ago
    Older Adults Who Never Got Married Are Revealing The Unexpected "Truths" About What Their Lives Are Actually Like
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent1 day ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story1 day ago
    ‘Roots’ Star John Amos’ Deep and Bitter Regret He Took to Grave: He ‘Never Got Over’ Being Brutally Fired From ‘Good Times’
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    6 Dumb Purchases Americans Won’t Stop Making
    moneytalksnews.com1 day ago
    Courteney Cox Says She’s Never Been to Jennifer Aniston’s Home Without Smelling This Scent
    People1 day ago
    Home Depot orders all employees, including executives, to perform 8-hour retail shifts
    midmichigannow.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy