    Guys Are Getting Honest And Revealing Things Women Do That Give Them The Ick, And Even I Think Some Of These Are Valid

    By Fabiana Buontempo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPIR6_0wBvYegB00

    A while back, I came across this Reddit thread that caught my eye about men's turn-offs when it comes to dating. I'm one who always loves hearing people's take on this topic, so I honestly lost myself going down a rabbit hole reading the many responses to this thread. Here is what some people had to say:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UBGL_0wBvYegB00
    reddit.com / Via giphy.com

    1. "One for when you're in a relationship — when you're with friends and they become distinctly less pleasant to you than when you're alone — like, making fun of you and making jokes at your expense which they usually would not make. I have had it in more than one relationship. What is that about?"

    u/Keurosaur

    2. "Over-the-top solipsism. That whole 'I don't perceive it that way, therefore the way you perceive it cannot be valid' mindset."

    u/UnoriginalUse

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20qyNI_0wBvYegB00
    @agentm

    3. "Loudly empathizing with every cause and group on the planet but treating people in their personal lives like trash."

    u/Gubzs

    4. "Mentioning their ex constantly."

    u/omerawesomani

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EtDd_0wBvYegB00
    Peacock

    5. "I think not taking accountability is the biggest one. If you messed up, were rude, incorrect, or whatever, and then you never apologize or admit fault is so unattractive. Just own it and apologize like a grown-up."

    u/K1rbyblows

    6. "Denigrating and emasculating men who show emotions. It's honestly one of the most fucked up things anyone can do to another person."

    u/GVArcian

    7. "One time, an ex screamed at her 2-year-old nephew. Instantly unattractive."

    u/feralgrandma

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaikQ_0wBvYegB00
    CBC

    8. "When they think a toxic trait of theirs is cute or quirky. There's a big difference between being blunt in a respectful way and being rude."

    u/SlightlyCheezed

    9. "I appreciate that you have been in previous relationships where someone lied and/or cheated on you, but don't spend your entire single life trying to catch me in some lie so you can have your self-fulfilling prophecy that all men are liars."

    u/Plzdontshadowbanmeh

    10. "Lie about how they feel."

    u/Bac0ni

    "My ex did this. Every time I’d ask her how she was, I’d get 'I’m ok' even when she clearly wasn’t. I’d have to drag anything except 'I’m ok' out of her. It was exhausting."

    u/Bipolar-Type-1

    11. "Giving the silent treatment. I've hated it for the longest time — when you do something wrong and you try to apologize and they say nothing is even worse. It's just hurtful."

    u/StxrrVA

    12. "When they always talk about themselves and never ask you anything at all so the entire thing just revolves around her. Not even like 'How was your day?' or 'Are you ok?' — nope, it's just always about them and the attention."

    u/Samylton_22

    13. "Letting their phone be a distraction from being present."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22zuIY_0wBvYegB00

    u/BallKey7607

    Rooster Teeth

    14. "When they lie or do something hurtful, then play victim so you end up comforting them for what they did even though you want to cry."

    u/LabAfraid8005

    15. "Not having equal expectations in a relationship. Not contributing equally to a relationship."

    u/MargaritaTresEquus

    16. "Faking feelings, interest, enjoyment, etc. to get something out of a guy. Anything that is disingenuously done in a calculated, manipulated way is very gross."

    u/broberds

    17. "This girl said 'sowwie' to me trying to be cute, and I instantly lost interest in her."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1qFt_0wBvYegB00

    u/hopsinduo

    NBC

    18. "When someone treats social media as a diary. Big unhinged vibes."

    u/LemonFly4012

    19. "Trying to control what I do. If I wanna hang out with friends, it doesn't mean I don't love you or don't want to be with you — it just means I want to see my friends. If I spend time on my hobby, it doesn't mean I don't love you or want to be with you; it means I want to spend time on my hobby. When they get angry or upset for no reason at all."

    u/UniQue1992

    If you have any turn-offs you want to share, add it in the comments below!

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Trina Jones
    10h ago
    Nasty chicks... barf
    Tina Gay
    11h ago
    number 4
