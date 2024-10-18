BuzzFeed
Guys Are Getting Honest And Revealing Things Women Do That Give Them The Ick, And Even I Think Some Of These Are Valid
By Fabiana Buontempo,2 days ago
Comments / 184
Add a Comment
Trina Jones
10h ago
Tina Gay
11h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Older Adults Who Never Got Married Are Revealing The Unexpected "Truths" About What Their Lives Are Actually Like
BuzzFeed2 days ago
A New Mom Hates Her Baby’s Name So Much That She ‘Dreads Saying It’ & Reddit Is Begging Her To Take Action
SheKnows3 days ago
15 Mistakes People Realized They Were Making In Their Relationship After A Break-Up Opened Their Eyes
BuzzFeed4 days ago
Inquisitr.com18 days ago
"That Was The Turning Point For Me": People Are Sharing The Non-Sexual Intimate Things Someone Did For Them That Made Them Weak In The Knees
BuzzFeed18 days ago
The Daily South3 days ago
What's the one thing that always makes you poop when you're constipated (asking for a friend, not me)?
BuzzFeed6 days ago
On Air with Ryan Seacrest25 days ago
The Mirror US1 day ago
iheart.com2 days ago
Mens Journal25 days ago
personalbrandingblog.com2 days ago
The US Sun11 days ago
Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
PopCulture3 days ago
personalbrandingblog.com1 day ago
Please Help Me, I Can't Stop Laughing At These 18 Extremely Dumb Things Old People Actually Posted On The Internet This Year
BuzzFeed2 days ago
thenerdstash.com2 days ago
Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her 75-Lb Weight Loss In Corseted Viking Costume On ‘Live With Kelly And Mark’
shefinds2 days ago
Moms Who Think2 days ago
HuffPost5 days ago
BuzzFeed11 days ago
Mediaite1 day ago
The Independent1 day ago
8 Surprising Hairstyles To Never Wear Over 50 Because They Add Years To Your Face: Overly Teased Hair, More
shefinds2 days ago
“This Is My Biggest Beef With Gen Z”: Women Are Pointing Out Trends They Notice With Younger Generations That They Simply Don't Understand
BuzzFeed3 days ago
Capital Chronicles2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.