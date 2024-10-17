Open in App
    “This Is My Biggest Beef With Gen Z”: Women Are Pointing Out Trends They Notice With Younger Generations That They Simply Don't Understand

    By Claudia Santos,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pfn3d_0wALfZAi00

    As a cusper myself, I'm constantly torn between being amazed by younger generations and absolutely perplexed. Don't get me wrong, I admire them, but also, like, why are they bringing back low-rise jeans?! Apparently, I'm not alone here. When we posted about the things younger women do that leave older women puzzled, over 300 women chimed in and gave their opinions on what surprises them, annoys them, or even amazes them about young women. Here's what some of them had to say:

    1. "The crying online thing has always bothered me and I’m not that old either. I just don’t get why you’d film yourself in such a vulnerable state and put it online. I don’t usually bring out the cringe label, but it sure fits in this case."

    EnbyViking

    2. "The lashes. My daughter has 'lash shampoo.' My 67-year-old friend let her granddaughter put lashes on her for a class she was taking and I laughed my butt off when I saw her. We're just having trouble getting used to the toy-doll-looking lashes. Sorry, I’m trying."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2FPy_0wALfZAi00

    rememberthis

    Giphy / Via giphy.com

    3. "I don't want to start any debates or anything, but the one thing I think is nuts and needs to come to a complete stop is sending nudes to strangers. Seriously, nothing good comes from it."

    sheenadawnn

    4. "Being intensely obsessed with celebrities at an extreme level, like Swifties threatening ex-boyfriends or conspiracy theory level investment into the lives of their favorite celebrity — it's creepy. Fandom has always existed and, yeah, I had boyband posters all over my room for like a year but damn, it's very unnerving."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yp2Vw_0wALfZAi00

    basicoldwitch

    Big Machine Records / Via youtube.com

    5. "Stop making kid's lunches that look like a work of art. Bread crust is good for you."

    buttdumpling

    6. "I love how much more accepting younger generations are. It’s really beautiful. At the same time, I’m so thankful that social media wasn’t very big when I was a teen. I mean, I didn’t have internet in my house until I was a senior in high school and that was dial-up. I see how much pressure my students are under to cultivate a social media persona and to keep up with all of their messages and posts. It’s exhausting."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVkJ0_0wALfZAi00

    "And, like, they’re 12. They’re still figuring out who they are but every single moment of that figuring out is documented. So now, there will be a record of the time you talked in a weird accent all the time or made your entire personality revolve around your favorite color."

    francesjoys

    Alina Rosanova / Getty Images

    7. "The whole loss of boundaries makes me sad. Living one's life online and just the lack of desire for any kind of privacy. I don't get it. I don't want to get it. I hope they don't have a sack of regrets when they get to be my age."

    nyc4ever

    8. "I’m constantly amazed at how open young people are to LGBTQ people. Thirty years ago, even in purple cities, there was so much hatred. I really admire young peoples' openness and even resent I wasn’t born into their generation."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETx0o_0wALfZAi00

    finwhale

    Vanessa Nunes / Getty Images

    9. "I will never understand the 'do it for Instagram' mentality. My boyfriend and I recently attended a touristy attraction on a weekend away. It was one of those linear deals where you progress through and can't really pass other people easily. The three young women in front of us were repeatedly holding everyone up so they could take video of each other...walking. Literally just multiple videos of them walking away. My boyfriend finally asked if we could pass them because 'we're just walking and looking at things and not filming each other.'"

    absepa

    10. "Their need to be coupled up — they are willing to settle for anything instead of working on themselves and maintaining standards. I don't get it. I am 51 and I was raised to be independent and not be dependent on a man to support me financially. It makes me sad."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42j7N6_0wALfZAi00

    reginaswilliams

    Peopleimages / Getty Images

    11. "The bum lifting leggings with the bit that splits the cheeks I see so much of at the gym. Absolutely not body shaming and I admire their confidence, but we spent the '90s asking, 'Does my bum look big in this?' I like a bit of coverage with my gym wear too, and I'd feel very self-conscious in a lot of today's gym wear."

    annak4f45e0f65

    12. "Since when did eyebrows become so important?! All of a sudden it was all about the eyebrows and making them look absolutely perfect. To me, it is so silly and ridiculous — it’s literally two small lines of hair on your face!"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gj0nj_0wALfZAi00

    green_owl88

    Hello Giggles / Via giphy.com

    13. "What I do admire about the younger generation is how adaptable and unafraid they are to change: If they aren’t happy working somewhere, they find a place where they are. This is speaking as someone who spent WAY too many years miserable at a company that sucked the confidence and life out of me because I thought my loyalty was appreciated."

    imaflamibgo

    14. "I’m 45 and my oldest daughter is 19. She can do makeup in such different ways: Concert makeup, university makeup, 'visiting her grandparents' makeup, job makeup, and it all looks amazing. She attributes it to all the makeup tutorials she watched growing up. Says she’s the last of the YouTube generation. And she’s teaching her 12-year-old sister. I could sit all day and watch them interact and paint each other's faces. I love it."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05StQe_0wALfZAi00

    hkmossman

    "They look beautiful, but it just looks so expensive and time consuming. I’m in my 'fuck it 40s' and I just don’t care. I get out of bed, put on my clothes, brush my teeth, brush my hair, and I’m out the door in 20 minutes."

    margegunderson

    Urbazon / Getty Images

    15. "Getting Botox in their trapezius muscles for appearance. My question is: Where are people finding these new insecurities? I never would have thought to get an injection to make my shoulders look less muscular for a wedding. It’s kind of heartbreaking."

    maktrom

    16. "Posting about all their problems on social media as if that could possibly help. It's not going to. Getting away from social media might."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UA23h_0wALfZAi00

    airam157

    Peopleimages / Getty Images

    17. "Cusper here. I do not understand hook-up culture. Like, aren’t you afraid of STDs?? How can you just sleep with random people? It seems dangerous."

    savannahg4e56476eb

    18. "I'm childless and this is just my unpopular opinion, but a TON of young mothers constantly post their kids' pictures on social media. I just think children have a right to privacy and you're not only taking that away from them but are also influencing them at a young age to constantly be on social media. I just hate that for kids."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCEPR_0wALfZAi00

    willowred

    Mediaphotos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    19. "TBH, I think sharing your location is one of the best things that has come with this new generation. I feel a lot more at ease knowing my friends know where I’m at and vice versa. There’s too many things going on in the world, you can never be too safe!"

    akamed

    20. "Headphones are not accessories!!! This is my biggest beef with Gen Z. Fully wearing a pair of AirPods with no sound coming through them and considering it some kind of fashion statement. It's dumb and my old ass will happily die on this hill."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmQwy_0wALfZAi00

    melc40e454224

    Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images

    And just to end on a super wholesome note:

    21. "I’m a 50-year-old woman. I think young people are amazing and that they’re going to make the world a better place than what we’ve given them. Rock on young women. You got this."

    sdtasina

    If you're an older woman, is there anything that confuses or surprises you about younger generations? Let us know in the comments! You can also fill out this form if you prefer to remain anonymous.

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    K Ellis
    2h ago
    My daughter and her friends are much more tolerant and understanding about mental health. They give each other space, they are honest and don’t judge each other. It’s nice to see this. My older friends make me feel bad about not doing things and always want an explanation. My daughter simply says , my social battery is drained and that’s it.
    Jules
    10h ago
    17 is a lot easier than a relationship
