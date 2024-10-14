Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    I'll Never Watch "Rocky Horror Picture Show" The Same Way After Learning These 17 Behind-The-Scenes Facts

    By Audrey Engvalson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PP4Zb_0w66mIjH00

    ...pation.

    You know how you watch an old movie and kind of adopt it as your personality for a few weeks? Well, since it's around Halloween, I recently watched Rocky Horror Picture Show and fell down a rabbit hole, so here are 17 really interesting things I learned about the making of that; if you take a break from doing the "Time Warp," I bet you'll enjoy, too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XSvl_0w66mIjH00
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    1. During the filming of Rocky Horror Picture Show , cast members would hide Easter eggs on set, though not all of them were found and can be seen in the final film, which is where the term "Easter egg" in movies is rumored to originate. Can you find it in this photo?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3Suj_0w66mIjH00
    20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. Courtesy: Everett Collection

    2. Patricia Quinn (Magenta) is the set of lips in the opening "Science Fiction—Double Feature" number, but she's actually lip-syncing to Richard O'Brian's (Riff Raff) singing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7gmU_0w66mIjH00
    Lmpc / LMPC via Getty Images

    3. When recording the lips , she kept moving out of frame. She said, "There was an art lamp in a clamp. They said: 'Take that lamp out of that and screw her head into that.' So they clamped my head so I wouldn't move."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4UA4_0w66mIjH00
    Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio / Getty Images

    4. When Barry Bostwick pounds his hand on the table during the dinner scene, he accidentally crushes Susan Sarandon's hand, and her reaction can be seen in the film.

    5. For revenge, Sarandon stepped on his foot with her spiky heel during the ending number. His reaction is also visible.

    6. Princess Diana was a huge fan of the movie and told Tim Curry (Frank-N-Furter), "It quite completed my education."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qePnO_0w66mIjH00
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    7. Susan Sarandon caught pneumonia filming the pool scene because the set had no heat and no bathrooms.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbBTy_0w66mIjH00
    20th Century Studios

    8. To keep her warm , the cast set up a warming tent, but it caught fire (luckily without her in it).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDzdf_0w66mIjH00
    Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio / Getty Images

    9. Tim Curry's makeup took two hours to apply every day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EG318_0w66mIjH00
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    10. Steve Martin auditioned for the role of Brad Majors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06QCQV_0w66mIjH00
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    11. Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon were actually dating during filming, which Richard O'Brien revealed in an interview in 2013.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAjyF_0w66mIjH00
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    12. The play that Rocky Horror Picture Show was based on was actually written by Richard O'Brien, who played Riff Raff in the film and on the stage.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cS3gJ_0w66mIjH00
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    13. Rocky is wearing a prosthetic plug to cover his belly button. Because Frank-N-Furter created him, he wouldn't have had an umbilical cord.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxlcK_0w66mIjH00
    Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

    14. Sarandon getting cast was a fluke. She wasn't intending to audition and stopped by the set to say hi to Tim Curry, who was a friend of hers. Prior to the movie, she was scared to sing. Singing "Happy Birthday" to the casting directors landed her the role, though.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EusMj_0w66mIjH00
    20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

    15. Meat Loaf never rode a motorcycle. The shots up and down the ramps are a stunt double, and the close-ups were achieved by attaching a shield to a wheelchair to achieve the effect.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GCgb_0w66mIjH00
    Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection / Everett Col

    16. The two people standing in the back of the wedding photo at the beginning of the movie are a reference to Grant Wood's painting, American Gothic (which is actually hanging next to the clock in Frank-N-Furter's castle).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHbNp_0w66mIjH00
    20th Century Studios

    17. And the skeleton in the clock is a real skeleton. The clock sold at a Sotheby's auction in 2003 for over $60,000.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8438_0w66mIjH00
    John Jay / TM & Copyright ©20th Century Fox. All rights reserved. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Now, tell me, have you been to a midnight showing of Rocky Horror ? Tell us in the comments below!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
