15 Things People Would Never Have Been Able To Identify If The Internet Hadn't Come To Their Rescue
By Kelley Greene,
2 days ago
The world is filled with unknowable things — the least of which are the little mysterious thingamabobs we happen upon while simply existing. Lucky for us, we have the kind folks over at the r/whatisthisthing subreddit to figure out what all these oddities are. Here's 15 recent finds from the sub, and what they turned out to be:
1. This porcelain, globe-shaped object found in an attic:
2. These clear, jelly-like blobs found in the woods in western Germany:
3. These heart-shaped discs with one reflective side and one cotton-like side:
4. This enameled pot on a heavy iron base found on an old farm in upstate New York:
5. This metal ring covered in blueish plastic someone found melted in the bottom of their oven:
6. These small, bullet-shaped items that seemed to be made out of stone:
7. This spiky little brass cylinder with a cap:
8. This small stone tablet found on a ridge line in Conway, Massachusetts:
9. This small, heavy container that spins around:
10. These metal hooks on a hinge, found in an attic:
11. This silver scoop with a plastic handle found in an Italian villa:
12. This tiny piece of pottery featuring an orange hand emblem found in a field in Scotland:
13. This cryptic naval tool from Canada:
14. These small, rusted cylinders with a pointed tip that were found in the mountains in central Arizona:
15. And finally, this pair of wooden handles with canvas straps rolled up on each end:
If you enjoyed looking at all these interesting objects, check out some other items identified by the internet here:
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.