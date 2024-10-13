Open in App
    • BuzzFeed

    15 Things People Would Never Have Been Able To Identify If The Internet Hadn't Come To Their Rescue

    By Kelley Greene,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvzZr_0w55hpax00

    The world is filled with unknowable things — the least of which are the little mysterious thingamabobs we happen upon while simply existing. Lucky for us, we have the kind folks over at the r/whatisthisthing subreddit to figure out what all these oddities are. Here's 15 recent finds from the sub, and what they turned out to be:

    1. This porcelain, globe-shaped object found in an attic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qZnP_0w55hpax00
    u/Ye_Olde_Camper / Via reddit.com

    "It's a 1920s Epiag Karlsbad electric heater porcelain cover. I found an Etsy page selling the same thing."

    u/ArseLiquor

    2. These clear, jelly-like blobs found in the woods in western Germany:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfA5T_0w55hpax00

    "I think that's Star Jelly... Great find! Believe it or not, no one knows where it comes from. Only some wild speculations."

    u/Spec_Ops_141

    Also, u/Mael_Coluim_III shared some informative links in the comments — you can read more about star jellies here and here .

    u/SeaReference7828 / Via reddit.com

    3. These heart-shaped discs with one reflective side and one cotton-like side:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwGMk_0w55hpax00
    u/BlueBananaBoi29 / Via reddit.com

    "They are reflective shields for dental work. They help view inside a patient’s mouth. The pad absorbs moisture and holds the little mirror in place. Here's a better photo. "

    u/hahnsoloii

    4. This enameled pot on a heavy iron base found on an old farm in upstate New York:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrRwy_0w55hpax00

    "It's a milk bottle filler and capper, vaguely similar to this one although obviously smaller capacity. The capper part for crimping on the old foil tops is pretty distinctive."

    u/discardedlife1845

    u/scrimage / Via reddit.com

    5. This metal ring covered in blueish plastic someone found melted in the bottom of their oven:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9TBW_0w55hpax00
    u/Glittering_Duty_3886 / Via reddit.com

    "I think it's a chip clip. Like these ."

    u/ligoten

    The original poster, u/Glittering_Duty_3886 , replied, "Dude, I think you got it. I bet you the chip clip got stuck to the bottom of a pan and melted it off, leaving the magnet attached to a pan somewhere. Thank you!!! 👍👍 Was driving everyone bonkers with mystery."

    6. These small, bullet-shaped items that seemed to be made out of stone:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312W8h_0w55hpax00

    "Hey, I know this one. Those are crown dies for making dental crowns. The teeth are trimmed down and impressed. The model is poured up into stone, and the individual tooth that has the crown made is cut out of the model. I haven't seen any with a copper or lead top before. But that's what they look like."

    u/Chopperuofl

    "You’re absolutely right. It took me a second look after reading your comment. 100% accurate for stone die casts for making dental crowns. The shiny stuff is painted on a die-hardener to protect the stone replica of a patient’s prepared tooth while working on it. I am a dentist and have seen my fair share of these. Albeit less weathered."

    u/Pitch-forker

    u/ReasonableExplorer19 / Via reddit.com

    7. This spiky little brass cylinder with a cap:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEEN1_0w55hpax00
    u/HAUTBOYS / Via reddit.com

    "It's a tool for shaping the tip of a billiard cue. A Tip Pik ."

    u/HorseShoulders

    In response, user ap1msch explained further, saying, "This is it. Cue tips can get smooth and shiny over time if not cared for, making them far less effective and unable to accept chalk. You need to rough them up so they can properly spin the billiard balls."

    8. This small stone tablet found on a ridge line in Conway, Massachusetts:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kHGK_0w55hpax00

    "There was and is such a thing as a 'footstone' that marks the bottom of a burial site away from the head and main tombstone. Could be one of those."

    u/Troubador222

    The original poster u/Jeromiewhalen then contacted the state's Head Archaeologist and reported back, "It’s a gravestone for a child. They said, 'This object appears to be a mid-late 19th-century headstone marking a child’s grave or some sort of cenotaph children’s memorial.

    This general area of Conway State Forest is part of a former agricultural homestead landscape, so a poorly marked cemetery and/or cenotaph memorial near the former home site is not especially surprising. DCR staff have not yet systematically archaeologically surveyed this portion of Conway State Forest.'

    I'm scheduling a time to go with the archeologist to return it."

    Later, they posted an update to the same comment: "The gravestone has been returned! Thank you to the Conway Historical Society and the Massachusetts State Archeologist team for meeting us to record its location and provide some historical background on the area."

    u/Jeromiewhalen / Via reddit.com

    9. This small, heavy container that spins around:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrHZk_0w55hpax00
    u/Master-Farm2643 / Via reddit.com

    "It is a pencil sharpener for those old mechanical 2mm graphite rod pencils. My grandfather had one. You only sharpen the graphite itself."

    u/CreEngineer

    "Worked at an old engineering firm, and there were still a few of these around. The pencil in question was more like a mechanical pencil, holding the graphite rod in place. You would pull out a bit of extra rod, put the pencil in the hole, and sort of swirl it around. Gave you a bleeding sharp point for fine line work on drawings and sketches."

    u/nonstoppoptart

    10. These metal hooks on a hinge, found in an attic:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSimX_0w55hpax00
    u/Immediate_Student704 / Via reddit.com

    "It's a ladder jack . They hook onto the rungs of a ladder such that with a pair of ladders and ladder jacks, you can put a plank between them as a work platform."

    u/discardedlife1845

    11. This silver scoop with a plastic handle found in an Italian villa:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSobN_0w55hpax00

    "Crumb scoop, like this ."

    u/jackrats

    u/old_sawbones / Via reddit.com

    12. This tiny piece of pottery featuring an orange hand emblem found in a field in Scotland:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBFKv_0w55hpax00
    u/Spagletti / Via reddit.com

    "It's a beer bottle cap . I don't know which brand."

    u/phoeniks

    " Samuel Allsopp Brewers ."

    u/Onetap1

    "Specifically, it's the stopper for this Allsopps Lager bottle . Here's the same stopper ."

    u/3amGreenCoffee

    13. This cryptic naval tool from Canada:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pypbv_0w55hpax00

    "A tool to keep track of your ship's position relative to other ships and the course. You set the arrow to the course the fleet commander ordered and mark the ships you are supposed to keep next to and behind. It helps to keep fleet cohesion. This will give you an idea. "

    u/raptorrat

    u/FernDulcet / Via reddit.com

    14. These small, rusted cylinders with a pointed tip that were found in the mountains in central Arizona:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMcQB_0w55hpax00
    u/DevJRockhound / Via reddit.com

    "Replaceable 'bullet teeth' for rock drills. Here's a modern tungsten carbide version ."

    u/OldfatherThames

    15. And finally, this pair of wooden handles with canvas straps rolled up on each end:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbrYB_0w55hpax00

    "This is a strap and handle for carrying books ."

    u/jackrats

    u/43guitarpicks / Via reddit.com

    If you enjoyed looking at all these interesting objects, check out some other items identified by the internet here:

    14 Times People Found Something They'd Never Seen Before, And The Internet Solved The Mystery

    14 Things People Never Would Have Been Able To Identify Without The Help Of The Internet

    These 16 Unusual Items Were Total Mysteries — Until The Internet Solved Them

    Note: Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

