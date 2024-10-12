Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    26 Brides And Grooms Who Truly Behaved Like Spoiled Brats Just Because They Felt Entitled To The "Perfect" Wedding

    By Ajani Bazile-Dutes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8EXp_0w4C7X6p00

    1. This person who demanded their bridesmaids sign a contract saying they'd pay a $100 deposit for the wedding:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401F68_0w4C7X6p00
    u/kcs4920 / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who did not approve of her maid of honor getting a tattoo :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtWHv_0w4C7X6p00
    u/mdnnnsph / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who called people awful names just because they didn't donate to pay for their wedding:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQVV2_0w4C7X6p00
    u/Re-l-Mayer / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who needed to borrow a car for their wedding and rejected offers VERY rudely:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KitiZ_0w4C7X6p00
    u/weezy_latez / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CSyt_0w4C7X6p00
    u/weezy_latez / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who thought a baker was an amateur because they couldn't make a huge last-minute cake:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xy8Eo_0w4C7X6p00
    u/Adora90 / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who almost kicked bridesmaids out for not responding to her text:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOvzL_0w4C7X6p00
    u/throwawaybridezillas / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who was looking for a wedding photographer, caterer, and dress designer who could be paid in — you guessed it — exposure!:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNinE_0w4C7X6p00
    u/AntsNMyEyes / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who didn't want her father-in-law to visit his dying father:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNKG8_0w4C7X6p00
    u/SoniaByNight / Via reddit.com

    9. This influencer who was getting married and wanted to "pay" the florist by posting pictures of the flowers on their social media pages:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490eTx_0w4C7X6p00
    u/PepperBundle / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who basically asked a stranger to be their bridesmaid because they heard they gave good wedding gifts:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeHTg_0w4C7X6p00
    u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohxXh_0w4C7X6p00
    u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9b6h_0w4C7X6p00
    u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who required that their wedding guests purchase expensive wedding gifts:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3svAHe_0w4C7X6p00
    u/DexOrangeCounty / Via reddit.com

    12. This person's "no gray hair" policy for bridesmaids:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T75Gc_0w4C7X6p00
    u/willsingforpopcorn / Via reddit.com

    13. This couple who uninvited guests from their wedding but still asked for money:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5L1H_0w4C7X6p00
    u/juaninazio / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who — and I kid you not — asked her maid of honor to change her first name:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EksI8_0w4C7X6p00
    u/secret_side_quest / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who wanted guests to pay hundreds of dollars to attend their wedding weekend AND volunteered one of them to cook for everyone:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ha2vE_0w4C7X6p00
    u/mellybee222 / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who had posted these absurd requirements for a wedding photographer:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123dbU_0w4C7X6p00
    u/_icaruslives / Via reddit.com

    17. This person who wanted their caterers to buy clothes that matched their wedding theme:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3832_0w4C7X6p00
    u/Caa3098 / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who didn't want their friend to get married the same year as them:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CThRb_0w4C7X6p00
    u/charliebouncecloud / Via reddit.com

    19. This person who asked someone they hadn't spoken to since HIGH SCHOOL for money for their wedding:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcu5L_0w4C7X6p00
    u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

    20. This person who was mad at their sister for not wanting to go to a five-day-long bachelorette party and also for asking that pictures of her daughter wouldn't be put online:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPKmY_0w4C7X6p00
    u/TrixxySin / Via reddit.com

    21. This couple who posted a list of restrictions for their wedding:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YuBD_0w4C7X6p00
    u/moondoo8 / Via reddit.com

    22. This person who demanded her maid of honor get her ears pierced:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBGsb_0w4C7X6p00
    u/cooljesus69 / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwNE1_0w4C7X6p00
    u/cooljesus69 / Via reddit.com

    23. This person who didn't want her bridesmaids to get pregnant:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahEGa_0w4C7X6p00
    u/halapi / Via reddit.com

    24. This person who insisted her bridesmaids cut their hair the same:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVfPW_0w4C7X6p00
    u/maybelle180 / Via reddit.com

    25. This person who seriously wouldn't let her sister be a bridesmaid because she wasn't a size 2:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsGHd_0w4C7X6p00
    u/UnalteredCube / Via reddit.com

    26. And lastly, this couple who had a waaaay too strict no-child policy:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbD8J_0w4C7X6p00
    u/Ladylottington72 / Via reddit.com
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VV7RT_0w4C7X6p00
    u/Ladylottington72 / Via reddit.com
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    why in the world
    2h ago
    zi didn't know i could have asked for a car.
    snarky
    3h ago
    Boy number 26 was a humdinger the bride and groom were worse than assholes ,
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple divorce three minutes after wedding following groom's comment
    Indy1002 days ago
    We’re twin sisters who married identical brothers… trolls wonder if we swap with our hubbies
    The US Sun21 days ago
    Grandma got a secret DNA test after noticing her granddaughter didn't look like her siblings
    Upworthy8 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy1 day ago
    Bride Plans 7 A.M. Wedding Ceremony but Worries People Won't Show Up: 'Is It Absolutely Insane?'
    People14 days ago
    What's the one thing that always makes you poop when you're constipated (asking for a friend, not me)?
    BuzzFeed19 hours ago
    Pizza Hut is giving out free pizzas throughout the entire month of October - here's how to get one
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    He Canceled His Anniversary Dinner With His Wife Because She Put Him Down
    Cents + Purpose4 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond2 days ago
    Forgive Me, I'm Still Laughing At The 21 Funniest Signs Of The Week
    BuzzFeed22 days ago
    Bride manages to smile her way through wedding day after being left at the altar
    The Independent3 days ago
    After accidental clothing donation to Goodwill, woman asks for help to locate 20 knitted sweaters
    kkco11news.com3 days ago
    Two teen girls died after one of them invited her 20-year-old cousin to the home to get wasted and he stabbed the girls over 60 times with a knife; cousin charged
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    "It Can Be Catastrophic." EMTs Are Revealing "Emergency" Safety Tips That Could Save Your Life
    BuzzFeed21 days ago
    Woman, 29, who dumped her fiancé just weeks before the wedding reveals she married her maid of honor instead
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    CBS Anchor Dies From Leukemia Complications: Melissa Riopka Was 48
    PopCulture28 days ago
    Wedding Guests Canceled Vacation to Attend Friend's Wedding Only to Find Out They Weren't Invited to Ceremony
    People4 days ago
    My friend brings her newborn baby everywhere — is it wrong to not invite her to trips?
    New York Post3 days ago
    Bride’s Honeymoon ‘Ruined’ After New Husband Invites Friends Along: ‘Acted Like I Was Overreacting’
    PopCrush5 days ago
    Couple ‘left dead son, 4, in bed for 8 days then buried him in garden after trying to heal fatal illness with garlic’
    The US Sun4 days ago
    Sean Diddy Combs Freak Off Secret List Of Rules, ‘He’s One Sick Man’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Kim Kardashian Called ‘Pathetic’ After Getting Blasted by Daughter North West for Not Cooking Dinner for Kids in over 2 Years: ‘A Cry for Help’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    21 People Who Took A Photo Of Something That Could've Killed Them
    BuzzFeed17 days ago
    We Work In Hotels. Here's What You Should Know About The Bathtubs.
    BuzzFeed4 days ago
    Woman Says She Won the Lottery, Then Dumped Boyfriend Who Insisted His Dog Deserved a 'Trust Fund'
    People6 days ago
    ‘Imagine giving birth and realizing the real baby is your husband’: Father of 8-weeks-old baby jealous of his own child, confirms why there is no hope for men anymore
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com2 days ago
    Heartbroken Dog Cries Desperately After Someone Takes Her Newborn Pups Away From Her
    pupvine.com3 days ago
    People Are Sharing The Non-Sexual Things Someone In Their Life Did That Made Them Catch Feelings, And I'm Sure We All Need This Little Pick-Me-Up
    BuzzFeed27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy