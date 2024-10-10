Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    41 Musical Movies That Prove It’s An Underrated Genre

    By Kailey Hansen,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32A0TC_0w1QiV7s00

    When I was a kid, my parents and I would watch old-school musicals like The Music Man and My Fair Lady . Watching these together became a core memory and sparked my life-long love for show tunes. The beauty of musicals is they can be light-hearted and silly, or dark and dramatic.

    This underrated movie genre spans from High School Musical to The Wiz and Les Misérables . If you enjoy the razzle-dazzle of musicals too, these 41 films are a must-watch :

    1. Les Misérables

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GW3Rs_0w1QiV7s00

    Based on one of the most iconic Broadway shows of all time, the 2012 film garnered three Oscars for its raw and breathtaking adaptation. It captures the heart of what makes Les Misérables beloved by so many and is full of emotional performances.

    Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

    2. RENT

    3. The Phantom of the Opera

    4. The Sound of Music

    5. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6HgK_0w1QiV7s00

    Tim Burton's movie version of Sweeney Todd features his cast of usuals, from Johnny Depp to Helena Bonham Carter. Those who think musicals are all sunshine and roses will instead find a story filled with spooky songs (written by the legendary Stephen Sondheim), meat pies, and murder.

    Warner Bros. Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures / Via tenor.com

    6. White Christmas

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJJmB_0w1QiV7s00

    As a lover of musicals, this movie is a tradition in my home during the holidays. It is the embodiment of Hollywood's golden era, with so many nostalgic tunes (*cue "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas"*). Consider this one a cozy cup of hot cocoa for the soul.

    Paramount Pictures / Via tenor.com

    7. La La Land

    8. The Greatest Showman

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gv0ia_0w1QiV7s00

    Just a year after La La Land , another original musical arrived by way of The Greatest Showman. This whimsical and wholesome story about a man starting up a circus includes big dance numbers and ultra-catchy songs that will play on repeat in your head for weeks.

    20th Century Fox / Via tenor.com

    9. Cinderella

    10. Chicago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4Y5D_0w1QiV7s00

    Set in Cook County Jail during the 1920s, this musical is all murder, mayhem, and jazzhands.

    Miramax Films / Via tenor.com

    11. Singin' In The Rain

    12. Funny Girl

    13. Beauty and the Beast

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2Oet_0w1QiV7s00

    If you were a '90s kid like me, Disney movies were a core part of your existence. We grew up during Disney's heyday, with some of the best animated musicals to date coming out of this era. Beauty and the Beast is most certainly one of them; with music by lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken. Rather than taking inspiration from Broadway like many other movie musicals, Beauty and Beast later adapted to the stage.

    The Walt Disney Company / Via tenor.com

    14. The Lion King

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8KVF_0w1QiV7s00

    Like Beauty and the Beast , The Lion King took to the stage after its movie success. With songs written by Elton John and Tim Rice, and a score composed by Hans Zimmer, The Lion King is one of the best movie musicals to date.

    The Walt Disney Company / Via tenor.com

    15. The Color Purple

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMbB3_0w1QiV7s00

    Remember Fantasia Barrino from American Idol ? Her performance of "I'm Here" in The Color Purple is show-stopping and one of the many reasons to watch the 2023 movie.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via tenor.com

    16. The Little Mermaid

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DrTn_0w1QiV7s00

    Who didn't spend their childhood singing "Part Of Your World" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls"? The Little Mermaid is another golden-age Disney movie that has remained beloved due to its music.

    The Walt Disney Company / Via tenor.com

    17. Mary Poppins

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKg95_0w1QiV7s00

    Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way as Mary Poppins, and the movie gave us songs like "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." Enough said.

    The Walt Disney Company / Via tenor.com

    18. West Side Story

    19. Dreamgirls

    20. Mamma Mia!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdfCq_0w1QiV7s00

    I will go to my deathbed saying that Mamma Mia! is an underrated movie and jukebox musical done right. Set to ABBA songs, and starring Meryl Streep, it's actually one of the best things to experience in this life.

    Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

    21. Hairspray

    22. Grease

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LX9PU_0w1QiV7s00

    Speaking of John Travolta... Grease also made its mark on movie musical history.

    Paramount Pictures / Via tenor.com

    23. In The Heights

    24. Moulin Rouge!

    25. Moana

    26. Frozen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onicr_0w1QiV7s00

    Yes, we're all still recovering from "Let It Go" overload, but the music in Frozen really does hit. Disney gave us Broadway theater talent aplenty for this one, from Idina Menzel to Jonathan Groff.

    The Walt Disney Company / Via tenor.com

    27. Into the Woods

    28. Cabaret

    29. Anastasia

    30. A Star Is Born

    31. High School Musical

    32. Tick, Tick... Boom!

    33. Meet Me In St. Louis

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wvoes_0w1QiV7s00

    If nostalgic and whimsical musicals are your vibe, put Meet Me In St. Louis, starring Judy Garland, on your movie list.

    Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / Via tenor.com

    34. Fiddler on the Roof

    35. The Prince of Egypt

    36. The Music Man

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhcVq_0w1QiV7s00

    Nominated for Best Picture in 1963, The Music Man embodies the nostalgia of old Hollywood with quirky characters, lavish musical numbers, and endearingly cheesy romance.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via tenor.com

    37. The Rocky Horror Picture Show

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RLEZ_0w1QiV7s00

    Do the time warp and visit Dr. Frank-N-Furter's lab in this eclectic journey of song and dance.

    20th Century Fox / Via tenor.com

    38. The Wiz

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pyFt_0w1QiV7s00

    Diana Ross plays Dorothy Gale in this epic musical re-telling of The Wizard of Oz. Based on the '70s Broadway show, The Wiz features an all-Black cast and amazing music.

    Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

    39. My Fair Lady

    40. Enchanted

    41. Once

    Share your favorite movie musical in the comments below!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    13 Times Actors Died In The Middle Of Filming, And How The Movies And TV Shows Addressed Their Deaths
    BuzzFeed5 hours ago
    Cynthia Erivo Recalled Doing A 3-Hour Audition For "Wicked" With Two Potential Glindas When She Went Out For The Role Of The Wicked Witch Of The West
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Jamie Foxx Is Ready To Talk About His "Undisclosed Condition" After Suffering A Health Scare Earlier This Year
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    What iconic food or drink from a TV show or movie should a fast food restaurant recreate next?
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    17 Signs From The Past Week That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Spit Out The Water I Just So Happened To Be Drinking
    BuzzFeed11 hours ago
    We Work In Hotels. Here's What You Should Know About The Bathtubs.
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    I Followed The 8/8/8 Productivity Rule To Avoid The End Of Year Burnout That Is Around The Corner, And OMG I Wish I Tried This Wayyyy Sooner
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    People Who Have Lived Through Intense Hurricanes Are Sharing The Advice They Wish They'd Had Beforehand
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    "How Come Nothing Cool Like This Ever Happens To Me?" — 14 Times People Experienced Something Neat And Unexpected
    BuzzFeed6 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Parents, What's The Most Satisfying Petty Revenge You've Executed For Your Child's Sake?
    BuzzFeed2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy