    • BuzzFeed

    22 Poor Parents Who Are Having A Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Time Than You

    By Mike Spohr,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6Zzq_0w1PZq0B00

    Having kids isn't easy for anyone, so if you're having a tough time right now, remember there are OTHER parents going through it, too, like...

    1. The parent who was excited to see their kid's senior portrait in the yearbook until they discovered this:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPjpx_0w1PZq0B00
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    2. The dad who was helping his daughter move out of her apartment when a LITERAL couch dropped on his head:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNKuA_0w1PZq0B00
    u/Shaneblaster / Via reddit.com

    3. And the parent whose kid slapped their glasses...right into their flippin' eyeball:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOz88_0w1PZq0B00
    u/picnicandpangolin / Via reddit.com

    4. The parent who pulled ALL of these disturbingly large ticks off their kids (yay, summer!):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvWkw_0w1PZq0B00
    u/iN0tAnAli3n / Via reddit.com

    5. And — last one featuring bugs, I promise! — the dad who bought a used minivan, and then, after finding cobwebs in the car, bug bombed it...to discover these giant black widow spiders:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtsPQ_0w1PZq0B00
    u/SoNotCool / Via reddit.com

    6. The mom who just wanted a cup of coffee...and ended up with just about the nastiest cup possible:

    Twitter: @themultiplemom

    7. The parent who trusted their kid to put the pancake syrup away...and then later found this:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m3ss6_0w1PZq0B00
    u/JephriB / Via reddit.com

    8. The parent who went to get a roasted chicken for their family dinner...only to find this woman had cleaned the place out:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZtOb_0w1PZq0B00
    u/Hustleham7 / Via reddit.com

    9. And the parent who went to get a special candle for their kid's birthday cake...and I bet you can guess how old their kid was turning:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCFlR_0w1PZq0B00
    u/yeathink267 / Via reddit.com

    10. The parent who THOUGHT they'd discovered one hell of a cheap lunch to feed their kids...until they got up close:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIIc5_0w1PZq0B00
    u/komocode / Via reddit.com

    11. The mom who asked for biscuits and gravy for her Mother's Day breakfast...and after waiting for hours, this is what her family came back from the store with:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vLao_0w1PZq0B00
    uavid_life / Via reddit.com

    12. And the mom who ordered her husband this awesome gift for Father's Day...and then noticed an, um, SLIGHT error when it arrived (Can you see it?):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApPDA_0w1PZq0B00
    u/XxCreysoulxX / Via reddit.com

    13. The mom who panicked about the tooth fairy...and then blurted out something she's definitely feeling guilty about:

    Twitter: @vauhinivara

    14. The mom whose birthday cake showed up like this (the online order form, it turned out, didn't recognize heart emojis):

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXeQG_0w1PZq0B00
    u/Xunfooki / Via reddit.com

    15. And the parent who tried to order their kid a special birthday shirt...but the damn online form struck again:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoLAG_0w1PZq0B00
    u/-RomeoZulu- / Via reddit.com

    16. The parent who realized their kid's teacher...might not be the best:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwvIb_0w1PZq0B00
    u/ItchyBook / Via reddit.com

    17. The parents who took their kid with a cut to the ER only to be told "Go home, it's not a big deal"...and then got this bill:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paSdz_0w1PZq0B00

    Not a big deal, but a big bill.

    u/takenorinvalid / Via reddit.com

    18. And the mom who bought their kid a drone only to have it fly into — and get stuck! — in her kid's hair:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZuUc_0w1PZq0B00
    u/Cichlidsaremyjam / Via reddit.com

    19. The parent who put out fresh bars of soap...and then found them like this after their son had at 'em:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZHu1_0w1PZq0B00
    u/VeryHelpfulAdvice / Via reddit.com

    20. The parents whose kid ripped apart their friend's antique copy of Homer's Iliad from 1872:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lybkv_0w1PZq0B00
    u/sneksandshit / Via reddit.com

    21. The mom who wasn't feeling old...until this happened:

    Twitter: @MediocreMamaa

    22. And the parent who took their kid to the park...only to discover someone had painted a big, ol' dong on it:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEbuU_0w1PZq0B00
    u/NoWrongdoer4370 / Via reddit.com

    HT: r/mildlyinfuriating

