    • BuzzFeed

    25 Head-Scratching Photos Of Once-Popular Kitchen Tools That Basically Disappeared Over The Past 50 Years

    By Ross Yoder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131Uhc_0vyQnJYE00

    For the most part, they really don't make kitchen tools like they used to. But most importantly, and as evidenced by the following list, they actually just...straight-up don't make most of them anymore. I combed through the always-fascinating r/vintagekitchentoys subreddit to find the most mind-boggling kitchen tools from days of yore, and I've gotta admit, I'd do anything to own a handful of these. Here are the coolest of the bunch:

    1. The original cookie gun and pastry decorator, which allowed people to effortlessly pipe out cookie and frosting shapes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGRDl_0vyQnJYE00
    u/ditayylmao / Via reddit.com

    2. The DrinkMaster, which...basically just mixed drinks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WB4DC_0vyQnJYE00

    But it looked REALLY cool.

    u/CatMomwithKids / Via reddit.com

    3. This — believe it or not — is a toaster. And I wish they still made them like this.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4o6K_0vyQnJYE00
    u/eldersveld / Via reddit.com

    4. Back when times were simpler, lots of people had a real need for an egg-grader, which weighed each individual egg in a cute little cup and categorized its size appropriately.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoWQ4_0vyQnJYE00
    u/raccoonisheyes / Via reddit.com

    5. Food processors looked a lot cooler way back when.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffS7P_0vyQnJYE00
    u/TheInfiniteNematode / Via reddit.com

    6. And before we had electric hand mixers, we had actual hand mixers that you had to, you know, spin by hand.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFm6X_0vyQnJYE00
    u/mrsfran / Via reddit.com

    7. And speaking of mixers, this one has three beaters. I do not know why, but I very much appreciate the added power.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnzAv_0vyQnJYE00
    u/Luvoldcrap / Via reddit.com

    8. This white and blue porcelain thingamabob adorning a wall is actually a coffee grinder — complete with a metal crank — and I need one ASAP.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7rkq_0vyQnJYE00
    u/jazz_man / Via reddit.com

    9. And for all that coffee: a vintage Sunbeam coffee maker.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqd9A_0vyQnJYE00
    u/Luvoldcrap / Via reddit.com

    10. On the subject of things that used to be wall-mounted: can openers. TBH, Sears really changed the game with this one.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cs8mZ_0vyQnJYE00
    r/vintagekitchentoys / Via reddit.com

    11. My tiny, digital kitchen scale could NEVER compete with this behemoth old-school manual scale.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOzYa_0vyQnJYE00
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    12. The 1965 Mince-O-Matic, not to be confused with the Dice-O-Matic or the Veg-O-Matic, was basically a glorified juicer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7BU6_0vyQnJYE00
    u/jack-morningstar57 / Via reddit.com

    13. This exhaustive metal, manual grocery list is legitimate proof that times were indeed simpler in the olden days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTYKO_0vyQnJYE00

    And if times didn't feel simpler to the folks living in them, at least it's clear that there were fewer grocery store choices.

    u/Miguenzo / Via reddit.com

    14. Behold: a nut grinder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Me5zP_0vyQnJYE00
    u/smocklock / Via reddit.com

    15. This, too, is a nut grinder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qXrl_0vyQnJYE00
    u/hamboneANDskillet / Via reddit.com

    16. And you probably guessed it...but this is yet another nut grinder. Evidently, people loved nuts in the '60s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BX3EC_0vyQnJYE00
    u/-Lasagna_Fister- / Via reddit.com

    17. Take me back to the era when ovens came with built-in baking cheat sheets, complete with temperatures and time recommendations for just about anything you'd bake.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEuMC_0vyQnJYE00
    u/wcs2 / Via reddit.com

    18. I tried really hard to figure out exactly what this was called, so I can only discern that people referred to it as a "fruit masher," and it was normally used for making jam.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NT0I5_0vyQnJYE00
    u/Lvanwinkle18 / Via reddit.com

    19. 50% terrifying, 50% iconic, and 100% just a once-popular vessel for fresh cream.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qngre_0vyQnJYE00
    u/Aeroeee / Via reddit.com

    20. This 60-year-old egg poacher...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1WGM_0vyQnJYE00
    u/madcowga / Via reddit.com

    ...still works!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Va3JZ_0vyQnJYE00
    u/madcowga / Via reddit.com

    21. I realize that juicers still exist...but they do NOT look like this anymore.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2wVS_0vyQnJYE00

    And that's unfortunate!

    u/Excellent_Error_4755 / Via reddit.com

    22. Nowadays, we have big, stainless steel exhaust hoods in most kitchens. In the '50s, they had these.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112EKP_0vyQnJYE00
    u/Luvoldcrap / Via reddit.com

    23. The "Foley Fork" was actually a pretty common kitchen utensil once upon a time. Fun fact: Julia Child loved it for making mashed potatoes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7UXL_0vyQnJYE00
    u/ruegretful / Via reddit.com

    24. The Cook 'N' Stir blender did just that. It cooked liquid foods (like soup), stirred them, and was also a literal blender.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MMep_0vyQnJYE00
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    25. And last but very much not least: a microwave so old that it's impossible to date.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKD9D_0vyQnJYE00

    If you know which decade this microwave was manufactured in, sound off in the comments!

    u/Wathentic / Via reddit.com
    Simon Bar Sinister
    7h ago
    I still have my Grandma’s milk cow 🐮
    AMERICA FIRST@??
    15h ago
    I remember every single one of them. Still have two of the items pictured here AND STILL USE THEM…. ya’ll can’t say that about the shit you buy today ..
    View all comments
