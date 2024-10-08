I'm Absolutely Shaking In My Little Boots Reading These 29 Super Spooky Things Kids Said To Their Parents

They kicked things off with a story about their own child:
1. "We recently stayed in an old stone cottage in a super secluded part of Wales close to the beach. My two-year-old is obsessed with animals , the sea, and nature, so it made sense to stay here. During our stay there, my two-year-old kept asking 'if the girl was coming' every time we would leave to go to the beach or the harbor. There were no little girls around, and this isn't something he'd typically ask at home, but the whole trip, he'd keep referring to some girl. I kept this quiet from my partner until after we got back from the trip as she would have made us sleep in the car if she knew about this."
Eughhhh. Here's what some other parents had to say:
2. "Daughter was around three when this happened. We were visiting the in-laws, and she was out in the back garden, happy out running around the garden as kids do, chasing unicorns or whatever. Keep glancing out, she is fine, she picks up a small ball and starts playing with it. Suddenly there are squeals of delight, look out and the ball is being thrown to a very specific spot of the garden constantly and rolling back. She'd run around like a nutter, pick it up and throw it again..."
"...After a bit, she comes inside and says, 'The skinny smokey man is playing,' then runs back out. Of course, me and the father-in-law run outside to see who is in the back garden, but there is nobody there. She is tossing the ball at this metal framed chair that is tucked in between the house and the back of the shed. It hits the frame and rolls along the ground back to her. She again says the smokey man is fun..."
"...My wife's uncle died a few weeks before we got married. Lovely guy, skinny as a rack, and when he'd visit the mother-in-law's house, he would smoke in that seat out the back because it was out of sight of the kids so they wouldn't see the bad habit. The chair had been left there as a sort of shrine/memory to him. So that freaked us out since we'd never have told her the story."
3. "I got 'The last time, we died on a boat with you. It was a big pirate boat, and we were there a long time, and then we weren't. That's why you are afraid of water. Then [oldest child] came first this time, but [middle child] and I waited until we had this house to come back.' I've never once told the kids that I'm afraid of water. He was three when he said this."
4. "Mine has a habit of waking up in the middle of the night with important news to share. Most of the time, this is funny — it's hard to resent being shaken awake at 4 a.m. because a nine-year-old was desperate to tell you, 'Daddy, I just realized — CAKE is a FLAVOR!' — but I have gotten the occasional creepy one. Maybe the worst was when he had a nightmare and came crawling into my bed. I asked him what was up, and he cuddled in next to me and said in a very small voice, 'They're already inside our flat,' and then immediately fell back to sleep while I peered suspiciously into dark corners, wondering who he meant."
5. "My son was three, maybe four, tops. He wasn't a big talker and had some speech delays so whenever he talked I always listened. We were sitting on the couch watching a math show called Number Blocks , and he tugs on my shirt, points at the closed window curtains and says, 'Daddy, there are wolves outside, and they are hungry...'"
"...I live in a city and have train tracks across the street that pretty much guarantees no large wild animals come anywhere even close to my neighborhood, but I sure as fuck turned on all the outdoors lights and went out with my baseball bat looking for fucking wolves because if he was gonna use the that many of the few words he used on a day for THAT sentence. I was gonna believe him. No wolves were found."
6. "When my daughter was three years old, I asked if she thought she'd have kids when she grew up. 'No,' she said. 'I don't think I'll have kids. I did that last time.' When I asked what she meant, she didn't respond and ran off to play with her toys."
8. "My four-year-old daughter: 'The full moon locks the gate.'"
9. "When my daughter was two, she would go on and on about Grandma Mae, talking to Grandma Mae, playing with Grandma Mae. My wife's Grandma Mae passed three months before my daughter was born. And the thing is, no one told her about Grandma Mae; she just started talking about her."
11. "We bought a house this year, and when we showed it to our kids the first time, our three-year-old asked us if he is allowed to go upstairs to play with the invisible boy."
12. "My five-year-old has a constant story about her 'granddaughter,' which has not changed much since she started to talk. She and her granddaughter (who is sometimes 16 and sometimes an adult) live in the mountains nearby. Both came from a planet that got destroyed. She, at times, says this planet is a good one, nice and green. Not like the old one which smelled bad and was red and purple. She talks about the destruction of the buildings of the old planet and how she is glad she chose us to be her parents..."
"...When she is very tired, she cries that she misses her granddaughter and wants to see her again. When asked, her granddaughter's phone number is 301. You can get her going sometimes, and the stuff that comes out is wild but oddly consistent after many years."
13. "My kid is two, and several times in the middle of the night, she has said to me, 'the storm is coming.'"
14. "My son was two when we decided to try for our second. We had to go the IVF route and had several transfers not take after him. We were on our last one before insurance ran out and we'd have to stop the process, none of which was ever spoken about in front of him. The day after that final transfer, we get to his school a little early, and at the time, he loved to come up front and pretend to drive the car. Usually, when asked where we were driving, he'd say grandma's house, but this time, he says 'to the baby store.' Asked what we were going there for and he says, 'to get my baby brother.' Somehow, via toddler ESP, he knew before any of us that #2 was on the way."
15. "Back when my son was still finding his words and still babbling a lot. I was holding him, and we were standing at the bottom of our stairs. He then looked up and stared to the top of the stairs, which were empty. I looked at him and was asking questions about what he could see. 'What can you see, who's up there?' Then my son, absolutely clear as day, said, 'He says he's daddy.' That was creepy. My wife heard it, too, and was also pretty freaked out by it."
16. "We were the caretakers of an old house for two weeks while our friends were out of town; they owned the place as a bed-and-breakfast, and they took off for six weeks in the summer, which is the slow tourism season. It was a beautiful stone and brick home with huge exposed beams in the main living room and fifteen-foot ceilings. One corner of the living room was a slightly darker color because there had been a wood stove there for many years before the renovation replaced it with a modern kitchen, and the beams had a sooty appearance there. Our (then) two-year-old was fascinated by this discoloration, and every morning when we came down for breakfast and passed that spot, they would say, 'It's the black spot!' We would agree with their observation, and then we'd go eat..."
"...One night, he got out of his bed at 3 a.m., and he went to lay on the couch, looking up at the spot. We heard him shuffling around, so I went to retrieve him to put him back to bed. I asked what he was looking at, and he said, 'The shadow man who is sitting up there is playing with me.' Well, that woke me up. I asked, 'Is the shadow man a pretend game?' and he said, very seriously, 'No, Dad. He's right there,' and he pointed again to the dark spot on the beams. 'Okay, well, let's get back to bed. I'm sure the shadow man needs to get to sleep just like you do. Should we wave goodbye?' 'Bye!' I didn't tell my partner."
17. "My daughter stood up in her crib and was saying 'Nanna' to the rocking chair in her room. It was my wife's mother's chair. She passed a few years before my daughter was born, and the other grandkids called her Nanna. She may have overheard one of us saying that was her Nanna's chair, but a baby barely old enough to talk standing up and smiling, looking at that chair saying that, and the fact that I saw it on a black and white baby monitor video, was a little spooky. Now I just think maybe Nanna did visit and was watching over her grandbaby."
18. "'When mommy dies, I want to keep her skin so I can cuddle it' was a doozy."
19. "When my daughter was two, she was calling out for me in her room when she was put down for a nap. I went in to see what was wrong, and she said, 'There is a man there' and pointed to the naturally dark/shadow corner of her room. I said she was safe, I was home, that there was no man there. She looked at me and said 'But daddy, why is the man crying?' Lights on. Nap time over."
21. "My son, three years old, awake in the middle of the night, pointing to the (empty) bed: 'I can’t sleep here, there’s already a boy sleeping here.'"
22. "When my daughter was four to six years old, she would randomly talk about Alice. She said that Alice was her sister who had slanted eyes, but she's in the ground now because she got a pencil stuck in her throat. My daughter is an only child, and at that time, had never even seen a scary movie . She has no younger cousins, and this was during COVID when we spent nearly a year at home and no socializing, so she didn't hear this story from a friend or anything. She told several people at random times in public about her sister Alice. And sometimes, at night, she would cry about how much she missed her. This really freaked me and my family out, and I still have no clue where this story came from. But she's 8.5 now, and I haven’t heard her talk about Alice in at least a couple of years."
23. "So my son was eight when this happened. We were living at my uncle's house while they finished up getting our new home move-in ready. We lived out in the sticks in southern Indiana. He was sleeping on the pull-out couch at the time. He told me one night that he didn't want to sleep out there anymore, and I told him there was nothing to be scared of. He said he sees stuff out in the woods from the windows. I reassured him it was most likely deer, and he replied, 'They look like people.' My freaking blood ran cold immediately."
24. "My father passed away in February 2020; my son was around 16 months old. That summer, he woke up in the middle of the night one time, staring at a corner of the room, saying, 'Hi, grandpa.' It was spooky at first but also comforting because maybe my dad was visiting us."
25. "My son regularly says he was a god on another planet. He always points at the North Star when he sees it and says it's his planet. Apparently, when our world ends, he will be reborn as 'the legend,' and the whole family will be fighting gods because he was a fighting god baby. Anyways… sometimes he goes into detail, and it's startling."
26. "The worst was one night after my daughter woke up in the middle of the night. She was inconsolable, so I brought her into our room. As she was settling in, she looked at me and said, 'You're next.' I asked what she meant, and she said, 'I don't know,' and proceeded to fall asleep. I did not."
27. "My daughter once drew a picture for me and her mom. My picture had my daughter and I holding hands, whilst my wife's picture was a tombstone that said mom on it."
28. "At bedtime, my three-year-old at the time asked how many boys there were in the house. I told him two, him and his younger brother. He goes, 'No, Daddy.. there's three...' My blood went cold because I'm a massive scaredy cat, TBH. 'Daddy, there's me, brother... and you!' Hard not to burst out laughing then, but I legit had a moment of panic like, oh shit, we're entering the creepy phase now."
29. "When my son was about four years old, he randomly mentioned that he had died in a burning tower, and then added that it was when '[he] was the daddy, and [I] was the son.' Later details included that he was quite old at the time and that I had nearly died trying to save him, but he saved me by throwing me from the tower."
What's the creepiest, unexplainable thing a kid has ever said to you? Let me know in the comments or with this anonymous form ... *shudders*
