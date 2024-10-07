People Across Utah Are Obsessed With "Dirty" Sodas. Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Here's everything I ordered:

Jessi's Drink:

Texas tab

—32 oz Dr Pepper

—Splash vanilla

—Splash coconut cream

Demi's Drink:

—44 oz sparkling water

—Sugar-free coconut

—Sugar-free vanilla

—Sugar-free raspberry

—Sugar-free pineapple

—Coconut cream

Layla's Drink:

Bloody Wild, add coconut cream

—Mountain Dew

—Mango puree

—Strawberry puree

—Coconut cream

Nara Smith's Drink:

Island Time

—32 oz Fresca

—Add passion fruit

—Mango puree

—Coconut cream

—Fresh orange slice

And because I love Sprite so much that I have a literal Sprite Can tattoo on my arm, I also tried "The Missionary" after asking the workers what Sprite drink I should try.

The Missionary:

—Sprite

—Tiger’s Blood (a combination of strawberry, watermelon, and a smaller amount of coconut)

—coconut cream