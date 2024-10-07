Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    16 Tweets That Show Just How Terrifying Hurricane Milton Is

    By Matt Stopera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZY58_0vxdqnE900

    1. All eyes are on Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico.

    Twitter: @StuOstro

    2. The National Hurricane Service just reported that Milton is now a category 5 storm with sustained winds of up to 160 mph.

    Twitter: @NWSNHC

    3. The storm went from a tropical storm to a category 5 hurricane in 24 hours. As storm chaser Colin McCarthy said, "Hurricane Milton will go down in history."

    Twitter: @US_Stormwatch

    4. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci pointed out how wild this intensification is, "Milton is a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 160 mph. That is a 70 mph uptick in barely 13 hours – nearly quadrupling the rate of strengthening needed for 'rapid intensification.'"

    Twitter: @MatthewCappucci

    5. Meteorologist Dylan Federico says this is the second fastest category 1 to category 5 storm in Atlantic Basin history.

    Twitter: @DylanFedericoWX

    6. Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach also points out that Hurricane Milton is one of only two October category 5 hurricanes to develop in the Gulf of Mexico since 1966.

    Twitter: @philklotzbach

    7. The exact track of the storm is still uncertain, but all eyes are on Florida. Meteorologist Chandler Pruett posted this risk map based on National Weather Service information:

    Twitter: @chanchanWXman

    8. The National Weather Service says Milton has the potential to be the "worst storm to impact the Tampa area in 100 years."

    Twitter: @NWSTampaBay

    9. Storm surge is forecasted to be 8–12 feet from Wednesday into Thursday.

    Twitter: @PinellasGov

    10. This map from the National Weather Service shows what storm surge of 8–12 feet could look like:

    Twitter: @NWS

    11. The Weather Channel meteorologist Greg Postel shared this picture of the lightning around the eye, saying Milton has the potential to strengthen even more.

    Twitter: @GregPostel

    12. Meteorologist Eric Burris pointed out the pressure continues to decrease and winds will be higher than 160 mph.

    Twitter: @EricBurrisWESH

    13. In response to the news, Floridians are already taking precautions.

    Twitter: @TownofFMB

    14. The Tampa International Airport has announced it will close on 9 a.m. Tuesday.

    Twitter: @FlyTPA

    15. Tropicana Field in Tampa is looking like this:

    Twitter: @realannapaulina

    16. And here's what I-75 northbound looked like 11 a.m. this morning:

    Twitter: @TimWronka

    Since this post was published, Milton has strengthened again. Its max winds are now up to 175 mph.

    Twitter: @LeeGoldbergABC7

    Make sure you follow the National Weather Service for updates about the storm. A lot can happen in the next 24–48 hours.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US5 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton Is so Insanely Powerful, It’s Literally Just a Giant Red Smudge on Meteorological Maps
    Futurism1 day ago
    People Are Truly Stunned After Watching A Meteorologist Get Emotional While Reporting On The Severity Of Hurricane Milton
    BuzzFeed23 hours ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Plane flies directly through Hurricane Milton to collect data in harrowing video: ‘Good God’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Brazil plans to dredge the Amazon River. Scientists say the consequences may be devastating.
    semafor.com1 day ago
    People Are Calling This Picture Of Hurricane Milton "Nightmare Fuel"
    BuzzFeed4 hours ago
    List of All Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Milton
    cruisehive.com18 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton to intensify and swell in size before unleashing on Florida and more top headlines
    Fox News1 day ago
    Terrifying Photo Shows What Hurricane Milton Looks Like From Space
    The Spun4 hours ago
    Patrick Mahomes shakes his head in disbelief after Travis Kelce ignores Chiefs-Saints play instructions
    The US Sun23 hours ago
    Moment Florida meteorologist breaks down live on air while reporting on Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    NASA astronaut posts stunning timelapse video of Hurricane Milton from space
    Raw Story1 day ago
    A Space Shuttle Took A Photo Of Hurricane Milton And It's Equal Parts Terrifying, Surreal, And Beautiful
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    "They’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before": 15 Photos That Show How Badly Asheville, North Carolina Was Hit By Helene
    BuzzFeed9 days ago
    What is the strongest hurricane ever? How Hurricane Milton compares to powerful storms
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Heart-racing video shows hurricane plane experiencing massive turbulence going through Hurricane Milton
    The Independent1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Walt Disney World Releases Official Statement Regarding Hurricane Milton
    WDW News Today3 days ago
    17 Slightly Strange Photos That Might Be Proof Of Other Timelines
    BuzzFeed16 days ago
    ‘Deep, emotional concern for humanity’: Hurricane Milton is so terrifying, it’s causing seasoned meteorologists to break down mid-report
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton: Jaw-dropping images taken from space show the storm rapidly intensifying as it approaches Florida
    LiveScience1 day ago
    Photo Of Hurricane Milton From The International Space Station Shows Just How Enormous This Storm Is
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Devastating Path, Impacts & Preparation
    Sam Miller4 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton may be too much for the freight market to handle
    freightwaves.com1 day ago
    Meteorologists Are Sharing The Deadliest Mistake People Make Before A Hurricane
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    ‘Monster’ Hurricane Milton with 160mph winds & 15ft storm surge waves to make direct hit on Florida as MILLIONS flee
    The US Sun1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy