Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    She Refused To Fund Her Sister's Wedding After Being Body Shamed, And Honestly, I Respect Her Choice

    By Casey Rackham,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9lyd_0vwHqTX400

    The wedding process can be stressful for many people, especially when it comes to money.

    And that's exactly the case with Reddit user u/Low-Solution2660 , who recently sought advice on the Am I The Asshole subreddit about her decision not to pay for her sister's wedding dress after her sister body-shamed her.

    Here's the story in u/Low-Solution2660 's own words:

    "So, I (21F) have always had a bit of a rocky relationship with my older sister (26F). We’re pretty different in a lot of ways —she’s always been super into fashion and makeup, while I’m more laid-back and focused on school and work. Despite our differences, I thought we were at least civil, until recently."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmT5B_0vwHqTX400
    Srdjanpav / Getty Images

    "My sister is getting married next year, and she’s been really excited about finding the perfect wedding dress. Since she’s trying to save money for other wedding costs, she asked if I’d help pay for her dress as a 'sisterly gesture.' I recently got a decent-paying job and was willing to help her out, even though I thought it was a weird request."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuQeA_0vwHqTX400
    Moodboard / Getty Images

    "Fast forward to a few weeks ago. We were at a family gathering, and I was wearing this dress I felt good in, but I’m not a size 2. Out of nowhere, my sister made a snarky comment in front of everyone about how 'brave' I was for wearing something so 'tight.' I was embarrassed, but I didn’t want to make a scene, so I let it slide."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMcOS_0vwHqTX400
    Nensuria / Getty Images

    "Later that night, she made another comment, this time in private, about how she’d never wear something like that unless she lost weight. I got upset and told her that what she said really hurt my feelings, but she brushed it off, saying she was 'just being honest.'"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hSmY_0vwHqTX400
    Mementojpeg / Getty Images

    "Now I don’t feel like helping her out with the wedding dress anymore. I told her this, and she flipped out, calling me selfish and petty. She says I’m 'ruining her big day' over a joke and that it’s not fair for me to back out when I already agreed to help. My parents are saying I should just let it go and help her since 'that’s what sisters do,' but I feel like she crossed a line. AITA?"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqfW0_0vwHqTX400
    Nicoletaionescu / Getty Images

    Here's the positive news: Even though this woman's family manipulated her into thinking she should still buy her sister's wedding dress, everyone else HARD DISAGREES.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiky8_0vwHqTX400
    NBC / Via knope.gifglobe.com

    Reddit users in the comments immediately jumped to the woman's defense. User u/CPSue said: "'Jokes' at other peoples’ expense aren’t jokes. They are putdowns. If someone chooses to tear you down, you owe them nothing. The more she whines and gets the family to gang up on you, the more you should hold your ground and be clear about your boundaries."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCSJY_0vwHqTX400
    Bravo / Via tenor.com

    And user u/MelodyRaine wrote: "No one is entitled to your time or money. Your sister lost the plot when she repeatedly insulted you. Sisters don't do what your sister did. She needs to learn that actions have a price."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCl8A_0vwHqTX400
    New Line Cinema / Via giphy.com

    User u/calling_water added: "Why on earth should you be paying for her dress in the first place? You’re only 21. Having a good job means you finally have a good income to start setting yourself up to meet your needs. A 26-year-old older sister should be ashamed for needing her 21-year-old barely-full-time-employed sister to pay for anything for her. She’s the one not being a good sister here."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Scxce_0vwHqTX400
    CBS / Via giphy.com

    To sum it up in the words of user u/FacetiousTomato , "Anyone who tries to use both 'I'm just being honest' and 'it was just a joke' in the same sentence is the type of person who will perpetually be the asshole."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRnOO_0vwHqTX400
    Disney / Via tumblr.com

    What do you think of this "Am I The Asshole" submission? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

    Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Guys Are Sharing Specific Things That Are Considered "Normal" For Them But Weird For Women, And I Can't Disagree With Some Of These
    BuzzFeedlast hour
    I'm Absolutely Dying Laughing At These 40 Times Old People Were Completely And Totally Inappropriate While Texting
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Al Pacino Nearly Died Of Covid, And His Quote About What The Afterlife Is Like Is Going Viral
    BuzzFeed18 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    "I Haven't Seen It On A Menu In Years": 22 "Trendy Dishes" From Back In The Day That Are Nearly Impossible To Find In Restaurants In 2024
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    "Carved In A Tree, We Saw Her Name And Other People's Names And The Year They Died, Dating Back To 1694": 17 Stories Of Small-Town Lore That Gave Me Full Body Shivers
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA3 days ago
    "I Had No Choices In My Life": Sally Field Shared A Harrowing Story About The Illegal Abortion That Altered Her Life
    BuzzFeed20 hours ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    If you're going on a three-day trip, how many pairs of underwear do you pack? (There's only one right answer.)
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    33 Pictures That Would Confuse The Absolute Hell Out Of Europeans
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    26 Behind-The-Scenes Shots From Famous Movies That Are Almost As Cool As The Movies Themselves
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    5 Very Doable Tips For Picking Up Spanish (Or Any Language) As An Adult, According To Someone Who Finally Cracked The Code After 10+ Years
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy