    • BuzzFeed

    34 Photos That You'll Feel Reallyyyyy Bad Laughing At — But You'll Laugh Anyways

    By Hannah Marder,

    2 days ago

    

    1. Uh...maybe *don't* share a coke with Jared from Subway.

    
    u/Hjkimble / Via reddit.com

    2. There's got to be a horror movie about this somewhere.

    
    u/Huvvertanks / Via reddit.com

    3. Now, I KNOW there's a movie about this.

    
    u/Protohack / Via reddit.com

    4. I feel terrible for this woman, but I'm sorry to say I burst out laughing upon seeing this gif.

    5. I feel like they maybe could've done a better job on this 9/11 memorial.

    
    u/Grizzer / Via reddit.com

    6. I'm not sure this is the best response, but hey, different families handle things differently.

    
    u/Queasymodo / Via reddit.com

    7. It's funny 'cause it's true!

    
    tillicum / Via reddit.com

    8. "Game over, Grant! Cancer won!"

    
    u/fatcatpoppy / Via reddit.com

    9. Sometimes, the only way through is laughter.

    
    u/roersmat / Via reddit.com

    10. I feel like this is one of those situations where something is so sad that you just have to laugh.

    
    u/lmhimes75 / Via reddit.com

    11. I can take a WHAT???

    
    u/Dianuo / Via reddit.com

    12. Don't worry — this Microsoft band is actually suggesting the movie Suicide Squad , but it looks a little sus.

    
    u/FaZe_Senpai / Via reddit.com

    13. This is an...interesting pairing from Timehop.

    
    Mowlamentum / Via reddit.com

    14. And this is an unfortunate cutoff.

    
    u/RandyMarshsBalls / Via reddit.com

    15. Maybe I'm going out on a limb here, but I feel like it'd be better if Special K *didn't* advertise like this.

    
    u/BaronoftheCosmos / Via reddit.com

    16. Great advice!!!

    
    u/MattySadowski / Via reddit.com

    17. "Smash immigrants, welcome racism!" Is this a new Trump campaign slogan?

    
    u/sailedmoon / Via reddit.com

    18. That is...an unfortunate juxtaposition.

    
    u/send_you_to_billys / Via reddit.com

    19. Now, I don't normally laugh at people with dementia, but this woman is hilarious.

    
    u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

    20. I'd beg to differ on this one, Yellow Truck.

    
    u/poedamneron25 / Via reddit.com

    21. If you laughed as hard as I did at this, you *may* secretly be a 14-year-old boy.

    
    u/magicman1333 / Via reddit.com

    22. I'm sorry, but when the universe gives you the name "Sadcock," I think you just have to accept your destiny.

    
    u/bernmaster / Via reddit.com

    23. I'm surprised these signs are in Oxfordshire and not Springfield.

    
    u/Blair_Force_One / Via reddit.com

    24. Well, now we know who Trump was talking about.

    
    u/mrinsanity / Via reddit.com

    25. Fighting children with diabetes — where can I sign up???

    
    u/HarryCallahan19 / Via reddit.com

    26. Debbie, I gotta be honest, you're freaking me out a bit.

    
    u/MaxQ50 / Via reddit.com

    27. There sure is a LOT of cremation going on in Georgia...

    
    u/T0mmygr33n / Via reddit.com

    28. I mean, she's not wrong.

    
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    29. The kids are gonna be alright.

    
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    30. Well, this was certainly bad timing.

    
    u/Triumph-TBird / Via reddit.com

    31. I would actually burst out laughing if I got this fortune...and then do as the cookie says.

    
    u/chastenz / Via reddit.com

    32. RIP to this rubber ducky, but he died teaching a valuable lesson: don't leave anything that can melt on your car's dash.

    
    u/LinuxNovice / Via reddit.com

    33. I'm allowed to laugh at this because I'm Jewish!!!

    
    u/bipo / Via reddit.com

    34. And finally, I feel like sneakers with this slogan might sell pretty well, though maybe not for children.

    
    u/shadowmonk10 / Via reddit.com
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    dennis perry
    20h ago
    # 12 is a good one for hillary clinton
    Kody Barbera
    21h ago
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 these were pretty good
    View all comments
