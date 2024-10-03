Open in App
    "Somebody Sedate Me": Here Are 21 Of The Best Reactions To "Agatha All Along" Episode 4, Namely Kathryn Hahn And Aubrey Plaza's Chemistry

    By Nora Dominick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8Kxa_0vt2IcWa00

    🚨 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along , WandaVision , and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ! 🚨

    Welcome back, witches. Agatha All Along Episode 4 — titled "If I Can't Reach You / Let My Song Teach You" and directed by Rachel Goldberg and written by Giovanna Sarquis — featured so many good things. Namely, Rio (Aubrey Plaza) joined our coven on the Witches' Road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TutOa_0vt2IcWa00
    Marvel / Disney+

    This week's episode featured Alice (Ali Ahn) having to confront her past when the coven was trapped in a '70s-style recording studio and was terrorized by a demon. So, yes, we did get an amazing new cover of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AE11F_0vt2IcWa00
    Marvel / Disney+

    Alongside another test along the Witches' Road, Rio is now part of the coven, and well, we got some absolute confirmation that Rio and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) were romantically involved at one point. So yes, everyone is going wild because, let's face it, the MCU deserves a front-and-center queer relationship.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41olC1_0vt2IcWa00

    Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about this week's episode, creator Jac Schaeffer said , "In our research into the history of witches, contemporary witches, witches in pop culture , there is a very strong intersection between the LGBTQ community and witchcraft. That was undeniable and needed a place in the show."

    Kathryn also added, "This is what a large portion of the fans want to see and have looked to be represented in these huge movies. They're a huge part of these movies in this genre's audience, so it just makes sense. And also, it makes it that more rich."

    Marvel / Disney+

    So, fans — like me — took to X, formerly Twitter, to make some amazing jokes and memes and simply give some A+ commentary about this latest episode. Here's a look at some of the best tweets about Agatha All Along Episode 4:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    2.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    3.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    4.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    5.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Bravo / Via x.com

    6.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    7.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    8.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    9.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    10.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    11.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    12.

    Universal Pictures / Via x.com

    13.

    Twitter: @MILFISTlC / Via x.com

    14.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    15.

    Twitter: @nocontextagatha / Via x.com

    16.

    Twitter: @riovidals / Via x.com

    17.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    18.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    19.

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    20.

    Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    21. And finally:

    Marvel / Disney+ / Via x.com

    What did you think of Episode 4 of Agatha All Along ? Tell us everything in the comments below!

