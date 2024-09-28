Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    60 Best Sexy Songs For Whatever You Want To Do With Them

    By Marisa Martinez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhiUm_0vnB1HSh00

    We've all experienced the sensation of being completely absorbed by a song, causing us to lose track of everything else and allowing the music to dominate our senses.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiLbP_0vnB1HSh00
    CBS / Via giphy.com

    While Valentine's Day may still be months away, there's no harm in creating your sexy time playlist early or making a playlist just for yourself BECAUSE WHY NOT?

    Whether you're into the sultrier side of music, like Marvin Gaye, or enjoy an edgier vibe, such as She Wants Revenge, we've got just what you need.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5nKT_0vnB1HSh00
    HBO / Via giphy.com

    Here are the songs that will add some spice to your life:

    1. " Love is a Bitch " by Two Feet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCn0Q_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: " And yeah, maybe that's true 'cause I can't stop thinkin' 'bout you."

    Majestic Casual / Via youtube.com

    2. " The Hills " by The Weeknd

    3. " Sexual Healing " by Marvin Gaye

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIOkb_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: " And when I get that feeling, I want sexual healing."

    Tamla Records / Via youtube.com

    4. " Put It On Me " by Matt Maeson

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OLav_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "You are the cold inescapable proof, You're the evil, the way in the life and the truth."

    Atlantic Records / Via youtube.com

    5. " Pillowtalk " by Zayn

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkdFm_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "So we'll piss off the neighbours, In the place that feels the tears."

    RCA / Via youtube.com

    6. " Tell Me The Truth " by Two Feet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AAmB_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "The image stuck inside my mind, Your body trapped in space and time."

    Republic Records / Via youtube.com

    7. " I Put A Spell On You " by Annie Lennox

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uFcF_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "I put a spell on you, Because you're mine."

    Island Records / Via youtube.com

    8. " Close " by Nick Jonas and Tove Lo

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXWJ8_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Cause if I want you, and I want you, babe, Ain't going backwards, won't ask for space."

    Island Records / Safehouse Records / Via youtube.com

    9. " Super Freak " by Rick James

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3jAg_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "That girl is pretty kinky (the girl's a super freak), The kind of girl you read about."

    Gordy / Via youtube.com

    10. " Earned It " by The Weekend

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKkPV_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "So I love when you call unexpected, 'Cause I hate when the moment's expected."

    Republic / Via youtube.com

    11. " Don't " by Bryson Tiller

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjHKb_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "If you were mine you would not get the same, If you were mine you would top everything."

    RCA / Via youtube.com

    12. " Closer " by Kings of Leon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A74g6_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Driven by the strangle of vein, Showing no mercy, I'd do it again."

    RCA / Via youtu.be

    13. " Pony " by Ginuwine

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OniwW_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "You and your body, every single portion, Send chills up and down your spine."

    550 Music / Epic / Via youtube.com

    14. " Lights On " by H.E.R.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvPiX_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "I ain't a stranger to the foreplay (yeah), yeah, So we can skip to wordplay, yeah."

    RCA / Via youtube.com

    15. " Give It To Me Baby " by Rick James

    16. " Motivation " by Kelly Rowland and Lil Wayne

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHBpm_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "I don't wanna feel my legs, (And when were done) I just wanna feel your hands all over me baby."

    Universal Motown / Via youtube.com

    17. " Lotus Flower Bomb " by Wale, Miguel

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEPxa_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "We're living in a fantasy, I feel it when you dance with me, It's feeling like you need to be."

    MMG / Warner Records / Via youtube.com

    18. " You Sexy Thing " by Hot Chocolate

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctlhn_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "I believe in miracles, Where you from, You sexy thing?"

    RAK / Big Tree / Via youtube.com

    19. " on your knees " by Ex Habit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDxgi_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "I got you on your knees, girl, Doing things I want to (want to)."

    IV / Via youtube.com

    20. " Sweet " Cigarettes After Sex

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uO9MO_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Knowing that I love you, and running my fingers through your hair, It's so sweet."

    Partisan Records / Via youtube.com

    21. " Need You Tonight " by INXS

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gwgd6_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "So slide over here and give me a moment, Your moves are so raw, I've got to let you know."

    WEA / Mercury / Atlantic / Via youtube.com

    22. " Manipulate " by Mxze, Clarei

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l89kv_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "I don't wanna know, I don't wanna play, Feeling this way, I don't really know how to keep self-control."

    Independent / Via youtube.com

    23. " Nasty " by Tinashe

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvwIp_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Need somebody with a good technique, Is somebody gonna match my nasty?"

    Tinashe Music / Nice Life / Via youtube.com

    24. " Love On The Brain " by Rihanna

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGuQT_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "It beats me black and blue but it fucks me so good, And I can't get enough."

    Westbury Road / Roc Nation / Via youtube.com

    25. " Go Fuck Yourself " by Two Feet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4U9L_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Cast me far away, Play these little games."

    Majestic Casual / Via youtube.com

    26. " Bad Things " by Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWOOr_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "If you only knew the bad things I like, Don't think that I can explain it, What can I say? It's complicated."

    EST 19XX / Bad Boy / Interscope / Via youtube.com

    27. " I Wanna Know " by Joe

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02W9Tp_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "It's amazing how you knock me off my feet, hm, Every time you come around me I get weak, oh."

    Jive Records / Via youtube.com

    28. " Tear You Apart " by She Wants Revenge

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arsc4_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "I want to hold you close, Skin pressed against me tight, Lie still, and close your eyes girl."

    Perfect Kiss/ Geffen/ Flawless / Via youtube.com

    29. " The Way I Do " by Bishop Briggs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358QxE_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "You will never know my love, You will never feel the way I do."

    Teleport Records / Island Records / Via youtube.com

    30. " deep dive " by Zaryah

    31. " Nasty " by Russ

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0fxW_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Do that thing you know I like, No one watching, it's just me and you, aight."

    AsylumDiemon / Via youtube.com

    32. " I Wanna See Some Ass " by Jack Harlow

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDFz9_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Baby, can you do it like that?, From the front to the back, She said, I don't wanna move too fast."

    Atlantic Records / Via youtube.com

    33. " sex money feelings die " by Lykke Li

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyZfR_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Oh, I'm afraid of the sunlight, I don't care to be alright."

    RCA / Via youtube.com

    34. " Adorn " by Miguel

    35. " Bom Bidi Bom " by Nick Jonas and Nicki Minaj

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJ06P_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Cause I'm an addict, I'm your patient, Your lips are the medication."

    Republic / Via youtube.com

    36. " Lose Control " Teddy Swims

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khdZ1_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Problem is I want your body like a fiend, like a bad habit, Bad habits hard to break when I'm with you."'

    Warner / Via youtube.com

    37. " Water " by Tyla

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNqXa_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Make me sweat, make me hotter, Make me lose my breath, make me water."

    Fax / Epic / Via youtube.com

    38. " Hey Daddy (Daddy's Home) " by Usher

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDlud_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'I'll get you hot, I know you oh so well, And when I walk in, all that I wanna hear."

    LaFace / Jive / Via youtube.com

    39. " Why Don't You " by Thorgan

    40. " Watch Me Burn " by Michele Morrone

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214EhY_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Say what you think, Oh baby, I could lose my mind."

    Polydor Records / Via youtube.com

    41. " Hit Different " by SZA

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1En5_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Somethin' wrong with me, I like the way you screw your face up, Trigger me right when I need it."

    Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records / Via youtube.com

    42. " Karma " by Summer Walker

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cncy1_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'You'll wanna love me strong, then I'm gone, This feeling's just for you and your wrongs."

    LVRN / Interscope / Via youtube.com

    43. " if u think i'm pretty " by Artemas

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vP5Fp_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Killed me once before, I just come back more obsessed with you."

    Artemas / Via youtube.com

    44. " Glory Box " by Portishead

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElytZ_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Give me a reason to love you, Give me a reason to be a woman."

    Go! Beat / London / Via youtube.com

    45. " Body Loud " by Swim and Limi

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V68qY_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Let desire control you, decide your fate, Eyes stay closed, you feel everything."

    VIZIER Records / Via youtube.com

    46. " i like the way you kiss me " by Artemas

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aP0my_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Do I stress you out? Can I help you out?, Does it turn you on when I turn you around?"

    Artemas / Artist House / Spirit Music Group / Via youtube.com

    47. " nasty " by Ariana Grande

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgXRN_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Promise I'ma give it to you like you never had it, I do it so good, it's gon' be hard to break the habit."

    Republic / Via youtube.com

    48. " Boy Got it Bad " by KaiL Baxley

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAkDY_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Lord won't you help me change, And scream to the heavens in vain."

    Forty Below Records / Via youtube.com

    49. " Your Guilty Pleasure " by Henry Verus

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cbOO_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'I wanna see you without any clothes on, That body's dangerous letting you to show it off."

    Raging Mind Records / StreamCut / Via youtube.com

    50. " Hrs & Hrs " by Muni Long

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JPIW_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Together, the world could be ours, You sit me up on the counter, Instantly, it's thunder showers."

    Supergiant Records, LLC / Def Jam Recordings / Warner Chappell Music / Via youtube.com

    51. " Wrong " by Presley Nights

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtbD2_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'I can't get between all the pills that you're popping, Or the drugs in your body."

    The Hills Have Eyes Music / Via youtube.com

    52. " Desire " by Meg Myers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUv5S_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "'Honey, I wanna break you, I wanna throw you to the hounds."

    Atlantic / Via youtube.com

    53. " Swim " by Chase Atlantic

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHpUB_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "The water's getting colder, let me in your ocean, swim, Out in California, I'll be forward stroking, swim."

    Warner Records / Via youtube.com

    54. " Skin " by Rihanna

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zMTB_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "No teasin', you waited long enough, Go deep, I'mma throw it at you can you catch it?"

    Def Jam / SRP / Via youtube.com

    55. " Let Me Love You " by Mario

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFcl6_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Your true beauty's description, Looks so good that it hurts."

    3rd Street / J / Via youtube.com

    56. " Good For You " by Selena Gomez and A$AP Rocky

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umHOt_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Gonna wear that dress you like, skin-tight, Do my hair up real, real nice."

    Interscope / Via youtube.com

    57. " I Wanna Be Yours " by Arctic Monkeys

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3BoF_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "At least as deep as the Pacific Ocean, Now I wanna be yours."

    Domino / Via youtube.com

    58. " I Feel Like I'm Drowning " by Two Feet

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vN6qV_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "You're holding me down and, Holding me down, You're killing me slow."

    Republic Records / Via youtube.com

    59. " Exscape " by Montell Fish

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxcpJ_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "Now I can't escape your grasp, I don't know how long this escape will last."

    Lord's Child / Via youtube.com

    60. " Wicked Games " by The Weeknd

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d61l0_0vnB1HSh00

    Best part to sing when you're doing your thang: "I love to watch you dance, Take you down another level."

    XO / Republic / Via youtube.com

    What songs are in your rotation? Let me know in the comments!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    "It's Bad": An Eye Doctor Is Warning People About This Common Habit That Could Ruin Your Eyesight
    BuzzFeed8 hours ago
    14 Eye-Opening Confessions From A Woman Who Was Raised By A Throuple
    BuzzFeed15 hours ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee28 minutes ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    36 Photos That Made Me Go "Womp, Womp," But Like, In A Funny Way
    BuzzFeed9 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    21 Awful, Cheap, And Entitled Customers Who Should Be Banned From All Restaurants IMMEDIATELY
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Pregnant woman says McDonald’s worker refused to sell her tartar sauce
    NewsNinja10 days ago
    Ariana Grande Addressed Infidelity Rumors Surrounding The Start Of Her Relationship With Ethan Slater
    BuzzFeed4 hours ago
    14 Times People Found Something They'd Never Seen Before, And The Internet Solved The Mystery
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    18 Photos Of Little Inconveniences That Still Managed To Be Beyond Infuriating
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza19 days ago
    "Toxic Forgiveness" Could Be Causing Major Damage In Your Relationships. Here's How To Tell If You're Doing It.
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    I Physically Can't Stop Laughing At The 31 Funniest Tweets From September
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    I'd Bet You Weren't Born Yesterday, But These 27 Obvious Facts That People Usually Get Wrong Might Make You Feel Like You Were
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    21 Of The Funniest Tweets That Went Viral This Weekend
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    An American Mom Shared The Biggest Differences Between Raising Kids In The U.S. Vs France, And Yep, It Sure Is Different
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    The Cast Of "Emily In Paris" Reacted To Eating A Bloomin' Onion For The First Time And I Can't Stop Laughing
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    Experts Shared The Most Common Red Flag Phrases Narcissists Use To Manipulate You During An Argument
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    Olive Garden customer calls out servers who refused to give him his calamari. Here’s why
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Parents Are Sharing The Hilariously Ridiculous Things Their Toddlers (Wrongly) Believe With All Of Their Tiny, Little Hearts
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    Older Adults Are Sharing The Once-Popular Items From "Way Back When" That They Still Love To Use, And The Nostalgia Is Real
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    What changes do you think Taylor Swift made to the Eras Tour over the break?
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    I Found 23 Of The Funniest And Best Tweets About Pets This Week, Just For You
    BuzzFeed2 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy