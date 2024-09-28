Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    20 People Who Are Straight Up Having A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Worse Week Than You

    By Dave Stopera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0Ywm_0vn6zqp700

    1. The person who learned a very valuable lesson about socks:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ER9YG_0vn6zqp700
    u/oarrowpearlo / Via reddit.com

    2. The person who knows nothing but sadness lies beneath this bowl:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMsGR_0vn6zqp700
    U/Mysterious_Cookie142 / Via reddit.com

    3. The person who is getting ready to shave their entire bathroom:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTk5o_0vn6zqp700
    reddit.com

    4. The person whose entire world came crashing down:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGQNV_0vn6zqp700
    u/kmcatie / Via reddit.com

    5. The person who had a very special flavor of syrup:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aYXR_0vn6zqp700
    u/nicolas8050 / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who learned a lesson as old as time:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dl5Pf_0vn6zqp700
    u/Alarming-Divide3659 / Via reddit.com

    7. The person whose salad is in a better place now:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qxmd1_0vn6zqp700
    u/snoo_69647 / Via reddit.com

    8. The person whose workday just got a bit longer:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlF1E_0vn6zqp700
    u/e925 / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who got a nice little surprise with their coffee:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Entyz_0vn6zqp700
    u/TrashAtEvrything / Via reddit.com

    10. The person who just lived every gym-goer's worst nightmare:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvmKY_0vn6zqp700
    u/guardiansvn / Via reddit.com

    11. The person whose microwave does not belong to them anymore:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22HfEH_0vn6zqp700
    u/veryperry1120 / Via reddit.com

    12. The person who is forever trapped inside their garage:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1SMt_0vn6zqp700
    u/oddballfactory / Via reddit.com

    13. The person whose car just got destroyed:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mySQg_0vn6zqp700
    u/vikingmushrooms / Via reddit.com

    14. The person whose railing went absolutely nuclear:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IftuW_0vn6zqp700
    u/ElectronicEgg1833 / Via reddit.com

    15. The person who will never look at those red spheres the same again:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY8WE_0vn6zqp700
    u/jem-- / Via reddit.com

    16. The person who will never rest easy after this:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uwS5_0vn6zqp700
    u/blue_pupper / Via reddit.com

    17. The person whose package got straight up flung:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwlvQ_0vn6zqp700
    u/issybissy249 / Via reddit.com

    18. The person whose headphones are nice and moisturized:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3Aa6_0vn6zqp700
    u/snowflxke / Via reddit.com

    19. The person who's watching the game in stunning 18p:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OERu9_0vn6zqp700
    u/bikezhikeznflights / Via reddit.com

    20. And the person who experienced probably the most painful thing that can happen to a finger:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNvX5_0vn6zqp700

    AHHHHHHHHH!

    u/Space_Cleaner / Via reddit.com
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 30
    Add a Comment
    Kikki
    5h ago
    I spent forever looking at the puzzle picture and can't find where the missing piece is.
    Guest
    16h ago
    Bunch Of Stupid Bastards
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What Happened to the Menendez Money: Who Got the Brothers' Money?
    thedirect.com9 days ago
    32 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have Inside Their Kitchen 30 Years Ago That I Can Guarantee NO ONE Has Anymore
    BuzzFeed9 days ago
    McDonald’s warning as woman ‘nearly dies’ after eating a cheeseburger – as allergy sufferers urged to avoid mustard
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO6 days ago
    17 Slightly Strange Photos That Might Be Proof Of Other Timelines
    BuzzFeed6 days ago
    Ellen DeGeneres, 66, reveals triple diagnosis: ‘It’s hard to be honest’
    Page Six3 days ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    21 People Who Took A Photo Of Something That Could've Killed Them
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    I'm Still Catching My Breath From These 15 Painfully Hilarious Photos That Are Living Rent-Free In My Head
    BuzzFeed5 days ago
    Fans Can't Stop Laughing at 'the Shade' Wendy's Just Threw at McDonald's: 'Wendy Could Be a Real Housewife'
    Parade1 day ago
    This Modern Tiny Home Comes With A Fully Equipped Kitchen And Bathroom—And It’s $29,750 At Amazon
    The Daily South2 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com2 days ago
    Cause of Death for Rapper, 50, Was Suicide, ‘Devastated’ Family Says
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    Turns Out All Of Our Parents Lied To Us — Here Are 19 Of The Funniest Lies
    BuzzFeed28 days ago
    Mom Checks on Sleeping Daughter, Shocked by What She Sees: ‘Call a Priest’
    mahoningmatters.com5 days ago
    18 Captivating Historical Photos That Show Us What Life Was Once Like
    constative.com1 day ago
    17 Guinness World Records That’ll Make You Do a Double Take
    mindfullyamerican.com2 days ago
    People Are Sharing Their "I Can't Believe Other People Don't Do This" Life Hacks, And I Can't Wait To Use These In My Own Day-To-Day
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    14 Eye-Opening Confessions From A Woman Who Was Raised By A Throuple
    BuzzFeed14 hours ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Embarrassing’ In Sweaty Spandex Showoff For Ben Affleck
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    This Is The One Thing An Eye Doctor Says You Should Never Do — And It's "Bad... Real Bad"
    BuzzFeed7 hours ago
    10 Most Valuable Figurines That Could Make You Richer
    FinanceBuzz7 hours ago
    This essential photography lesson shows how selfies distort what we really look like
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Man Injected Himself with "Magic Mushroom," and Fungal Spores Began Growing in His Body
    Shin2 days ago
    Kitty Carries A Leaf In Her Mouth But Wait Until You See What She Wants To Do With It!
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    Jittery Jimmy Fallon 'Gripped With Fear His Head Will Roll': Nighttime Host in 'Crisis Mode' Over Plunging Ratings, Budget Cuts and Ad Rates
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Mom Felt ‘Drunk’ and Confused, Then She Realized What Was in the Walls
    mahoningmatters.com6 days ago
    Extraordinary videos capture chimpanzees saying real human words
    Indy1002 days ago
    17 "Emergency" Safety Tips That Could Actually Save Your Life, According To Hospital Workers
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy