    • BuzzFeed

    Trader Joe's Just Released A Ton Of New Fall Products, And I Personally Can't Wait To Get My Hands On Some Of These

    By Hannah Loewentheil,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kk8lV_0vmy5ypM00

    Every season brings new and exciting products to Trader Joe's shelves, but autumn, in particular, is an exciting time for so many delicious flavors. So I scanned the shelves at my local TJ's to round up all the just-released items to put on your radar. Here are a handful I am so excited to try.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19agla_0vmy5ypM00
    Hannah Loewentheil

    1. Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSvfU_0vmy5ypM00

    Load up on a bag or two of this Chinese-inspired classic and skip the takeout tonight.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    2. Panzerotti Pizza Bites

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46grff_0vmy5ypM00

    Your childhood favorite pizza pockets got a sophisticated makeover in the TJ's frozen aisle.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    3. Nuts About Elote Mix

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lexBs_0vmy5ypM00

    Ever-so-slightly spicy, a little bit cheesy, and extra crunchy, this elote seasoning-studded nut mix is so snackable.

    Hannah Loewentheil / Via reddit.com

    4. Savory Squash Pastry Bites

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7WQ2_0vmy5ypM00

    The perfect fall party app doesn't exi—...

    Hannah Loewentheil

    5. Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles with A Spicy Garlic Sesame Sauce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3dvO_0vmy5ypM00

    Ready for your new favorite lazy meal idea? Grab a package of these spicy, saucy noodles, and add some leftover protein from the fridge, plus whatever veggies you have on hand. Dinner is served.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    6. Crunchy Chili Onion Sprinkle Seasoning Blend

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfUV1_0vmy5ypM00

    Of all the creative seasoning blends to hit Trader Joe's shelves, this just might be the most genius. Add this to stir-fries, rice bowls, soups, and salads galore to add that little special spicy somethin'.

    u/mistame / Via reddit.com

    7. Chile Lime Flavored Fried Pork Rinds

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atokJ_0vmy5ypM00

    This low-carb snack packs a serious crunch.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    8. Sliced Seedy Multigrain Loaf

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kg5um_0vmy5ypM00

    Loaded with nuts and seeds, this filling bread is the new sandwich hero.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    9. Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhzuJ_0vmy5ypM00

    For a grab-and-go lunch that is nutritious, affordable, and satisfying, look no further.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    10. Unexpected Cheddar and Turkey Sausage Egg Bites

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YQxX_0vmy5ypM00

    These heat-and-eat egg bites are a staple in my fridge, and I'm loving this turkey bacon and cheese combination.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    11. Apple and Pumpkin Overnight Oats

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xCkLd_0vmy5ypM00

    Overnight oats are the easiest on-the-go breakfast, and now you can find it in two seasonal flavors that just scream fall.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    12. Everything But The Kitchen Sink Cookie Mix

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCCDJ_0vmy5ypM00

    Homemade is overrated. This loaded cookie mix is a decadent blend of sweet, salty, savory, nutty, and completely delicious.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    13. Rosatella Pasta Sauce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZzf1_0vmy5ypM00

    Upgrade any pasta night with this creamy, cheesy sauce.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    14. Sweetened Green Mango

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyAr9_0vmy5ypM00

    Green mango gives a little bit of tartness to your favorite dried fruit snack.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    15. 100% Sicilian Lemon Juice

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEcla_0vmy5ypM00

    No fresh lemons on hand? A jar of this puckery Sicilian citrus juice will save the day.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    16. Roti With Thai Red Curry

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ggokx_0vmy5ypM00

    Creamy vegetarian red curry served with flaky, doughy roti. Now that's a frozen aisle dinner I can get behind.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    17. Caesar Broccoli Bake Kit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5gI2_0vmy5ypM00

    Goodbye kale Caesar, hello broccoli salad bake.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    18. Sweet Chili Mango Salad Kit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctDo7_0vmy5ypM00

    This Thai-inspired salad kit is loaded with quinoa, dried mango, and lots of crunchy greens. And the sweet chili dressing is just the perfect touch.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    19. Ranch Seasoned Cashews

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32FFa3_0vmy5ypM00

    For those who can't get enough ranch dressing , now you can snack on these tangy coated cashews.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    20. Coffee Panna Cotta

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGiMx_0vmy5ypM00

    These individually portioned desserts are oh-so-satisfying.

    u/NotAvgFngrl via Reddit / Via reddit.com

    21. Avocado Ranch Complete Salad Kit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxKGN_0vmy5ypM00

    Grab some tortillas, a bag of Avocado Ranch salad kit, and your favorite protein. It's taco night with just three simple ingredients.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    22. Sweet Potato Habanero Hot Sauce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jStVQ_0vmy5ypM00

    Add a little heat to your burrito bowls, tacos, nachos and more.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    23. Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQu2o_0vmy5ypM00

    Trader Joe's is wasting no time hopping onto the trendy tinned fish bandwagon.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    24. Italian Whole Peeled Tomatoes With Basil Leaf

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Thrwy_0vmy5ypM00

    Make your Sunday sauce the Trader Joe's way.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    25. Hoisin Sauce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2eWO_0vmy5ypM00

    Hoisin sauce is here to upgrade your marinades, stir-fries, and dressings.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    26. Limone Premuto

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQR92_0vmy5ypM00

    This lemon-infused finishing olive oil will make just about anything you cook taste a little bit *fancier*.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    27. Oven Fried Red & Yellow Bell Pepper Crisps

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rROd_0vmy5ypM00

    Yet another snack aisle find I can't wait to munch on.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    28. Enchilada Sauce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vv4gd_0vmy5ypM00

    Grab a bag of frozen taquitos, smother them in this jarred enchilada sauce, and call it the easiest yet most satisfying meal ever.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    29. Pizza Sauce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ht0y_0vmy5ypM00

    Turn pizza night from ordinary to extraordinary with this tomato sauce blend.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    30. Organic Coconut Crunchy Clusters

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rB7wz_0vmy5ypM00

    Your yogurt called: It's searching for this perfect parfait.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    31. Cinnamon Sugar Cashews

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zr5pH_0vmy5ypM00

    When nuts taste more like candy, it's hard to stop snacking.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    32. Bourbon Vanilla Flavoring

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzjaW_0vmy5ypM00

    This alcohol-free Bourbon vanilla flavoring is here for all of your fall baking needs. Upgrade your pumpkin bread, apple cinnamon crisp, and more.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    33. Tropical Green Tea Instant Boba Kit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzQan_0vmy5ypM00

    Save yourself a trip to the boba tea shop: now you can easily whip it up at home in just minutes.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    34. Chicken Uncured Bacon Ranch Dip

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEANr_0vmy5ypM00

    Pick up a bag of tortilla chips. This game day dip will be flying off the shelves.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    35. Crunchy Jicama Slaw

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dm7IN_0vmy5ypM00

    Your desk lunch is looking anything but sad thanks to this Trader Joe's ready-to-eat salad — or taco topping.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    36. Crunchy Pops

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLrph_0vmy5ypM00

    You'll probably have a hard time not finishing the whole bag of this texturally-satisfying snack.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    37. Rainbow's End Trail Mix Bars

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsNy6_0vmy5ypM00

    The whole family will love these trail mix-inspired snack bars.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    38. Almond Paste

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGu3J_0vmy5ypM00

    Whether you're making sugar cookies or cake, a little bit of almond paste in your batter or dough will take dessert to the next level.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    39. Wheat Crisp Crackers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DY1bq_0vmy5ypM00

    IMO, these are the ultimate cheese plate crackers, and I have been waiting to see them appear on TJ's shelves.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    40. Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5qXr_0vmy5ypM00

    Remember those wheat crisp crackers? Let the snacking commence.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    41. Caesar Salad With Salmon

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQO02_0vmy5ypM00

    No time to make lunch? Trader Joe's has you covered.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    42. Coffee Mochi

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9RXM_0vmy5ypM00

    Coffee flavored mochi means that these are a perfectly acceptable breakfast, right?

    Hannah Loewentheil

    43. Ponzu Sauce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUU0N_0vmy5ypM00

    Use this umami-packed, Japanese-inspired sauce as a salad dressing, marinade, or dipping sauce.

    u/mdotk2 via Reddit / Via reddit.com

    44. Shrimp Boom Bah

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UApTF_0vmy5ypM00

    Grab a bag of frozen rice, top it with this battered shrimp and drizzle it all in the accompanying spicy sauce for a ten-minute dinner that feels seriously satisfying.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    45. Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWQyx_0vmy5ypM00

    Finally, a vegetarian version of this fan-favorite frozen entree has hit shelves, and I can't wait to dig in.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    46. Gluten-Free Baguettes

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjdaP_0vmy5ypM00

    No gluten? No problem, thanks to these baguettes baked from tapioca starch, oat flour, and gluten-free sourdough starter.

    u/longhairxxjungkook via Reddit / Via reddit.com

    47. Thick, Bold, & Spicy Red Sauce

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXkkQ_0vmy5ypM00

    Add a little heat to your pasta bowl with this spicy red sauce.

    Hannah Loewentheil

    48. Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWIZy_0vmy5ypM00

    These Scandinavian-inspired crisps are an excellent choice as a standalone snack, salad topper, or cheese plate addition.

    u/letsgetelectric via Reddit / Via reddit.com

    49. Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ya6E8_0vmy5ypM00

    Why choose between gummy candy and chocolate when you can have both in one bite?

    u/aswewaltz via Reddit / Via reddit.com

    Have you tried any of these new Trader Joe's products, or do you have one to add? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

    Maureen Cowan
    1d ago
    Just made enchiladas last night with their enchilda sauce...very good! and the cinnamon sugar cashews are super addictive not sugary at all was afraid they would be.
