Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BuzzFeed

    Older Adults Are Sharing The Once-Popular Items From "Way Back When" That They Still Love To Use, And The Nostalgia Is Real

    By Dannica Ramirez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te3St_0vmvCN7000

    Technology and other everyday items have truly evolved to accommodate modern times, but that doesn't mean items from "back in the day" aren't still useful (or any less nostalgic). Recently, the older adults of the BuzzFeed Community shared the once-popular items from the past that they still use and value, and some of them felt like a blast from the past. Here are some of the close-to-obsolete items that people still love to use today:

    1. "Reading maps. They're still useful for getting around, especially if your car breaks down and your phone is either dead or doesn't have service. Map-reading is a survival skill."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvhyP_0vmvCN7000

    sleepingcat89

    Charles Gullung / Getty Images

    2. "My dual cassette deck has all the recording amenities for making mixtapes, plus a stereo/CD player hooked up to it. I also have a MegaBass Walkman! Those are my lifelines to ALL the music I love. As a former DJ, I have loads of cassettes, cassingles, CDs, and precious vinyl. I'm set for life!"

    —Danielle, 58, Florida

    3. "I don't know if this is completely obsolete now, but we've been helping out our son and daughter-in-law by paying for a diaper service! This is our first grandchild, and diaper services were a huge help back then. They're probably not as popular now but still extremely helpful."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWYIH_0vmvCN7000

    —Anonymous

    Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images

    4. "I love wearing my old-fashioned wristwatch. It's nothing fancy and just has a worn-out brown leather band, but it tells me the time, and that's all I need. I don't need to pull my phone out constantly, and I certainly didn't need one of those Apple Watches, either. Get a nice wristwatch, folks. Sometimes, simple is just fine."

    —Anonymous

    5. "I don't care what anyone says — I love my flip phone."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQwUD_0vmvCN7000

    —Sasha, 73

    u/Suitable_Activity_94 / Via reddit.com

    6. "Paper helps my ADHD and dyslexic brain. Physically writing things down feels so good sometimes."

    princesscansuelabananahammock

    7. "We still have a 'family computer' in our home. It's a big, chunky computer that we keep downstairs in a corner. Our kids have their own places now and the computer is rarely used anymore, but it's a nice slice of nostalgia we like to keep around."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXgah_0vmvCN7000

    —Suzette, 78, Arizona

    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    8. "I love my stick shift. I hate the 'push to start' feature in newer cars and all the touchscreens everywhere. Call it paranoia, but all that crap just doesn't seem necessary or any safer."

    —Anonymous

    9. "My iPod. My mother bought me my first one for my 49th birthday, and I asked her why she thought I wanted one. I didn't even know what an MP3 was at the time (it was around 2005). She told me, 'Trust me, you'll want it.' Now, I'm on my fourth iPod. I bought a 256GB one when Apple announced they were discontinuing it because my 128GB one was full. I have over 35,000 songs on it, and I continually shuffle my music so I don't have to decide what song to play. I know that Apple will eventually discontinue iTunes for Windows, so I don't know what I'm going to do when that happens."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpHEd_0vmvCN7000

    —David, 75

    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    10. "I will never get tired of buying books in print. I love the smell of a new book!"

    katiel4c495e293

    11. "I still have a landline and physical voice message box. I like having a home phone number and a cellphone number, as I tend to give my home phone number for non-important reasons, like signing up for memberships and whatnot. Also, since I live alone, I feel a lot better knowing I have two phones I can rely on in the event something happens."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0QeB_0vmvCN7000

    —Anonymous

    u/Masherbater / Via reddit.com

    12. "I still like getting my credit card and bank statements in the mail. And I won't give up my paper calendars either!"

    linnster

    13. "Cookbooks! Of course, I'll still look up some recipes online if I need them, but I love buying cookbooks and trying out other people's collections of recipes. It makes cooking feel intimate if that makes sense."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVreZ_0vmvCN7000

    —Joyce

    u/Adventure_Bat / Via reddit.com

    14. "They're obviously not obsolete, but my cameras. I like taking pictures and printing out physical pics rather than having a huge gallery on my phone."

    —Anonymous

    15. "Physical media is far better than relying on streaming services or 'buying' a movie on a streaming platform. Not only do you have to subscribe to a ridiculous amount of services nowadays to access different content, but some platforms won't have the sequels or originals of a movie. Not only that, but if you own a Blu-Ray of a movie, streaming platforms can't decide that you don't get to watch it anymore or force you to pay more to watch without commercials. Not to mention that streaming audio quality is terrible."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3tdf_0vmvCN7000

    mustaaaaard

    u/ShaneMP01 / Via reddit.com

    16. Lastly: "I still have my childhood Game Boy. I got it for Christmas a year after it first came out from my parents, and it's still one of the best things I own. I'm most likely blinded by nostalgia and my childhood memories, but gaming releases were so much more fun back then. Kids these days will never know."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePW8b_0vmvCN7000

    —Jerome, California

    u/KeruxDikaios / Via reddit.com

    Honestly, kids these days will never know the struggle or stress of losing your Nintendo DS stylus. If you're an older adult, what now-obsolete or not-so-used-anymore item do you still use or value? Share your story with me in the comments, or you can anonymously submit it using this form !

    Note: Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 12
    Add a Comment
    Patrick Casey
    10h ago
    Agree wholeheartedly. Have a land line to give as POC for businesses. That way when they sell my information the 3rd party will be cold calling a number I don't answer and mailbox is full. Also, if power goes out a land line is the only way to make phone call
    Scott Patzer
    17h ago
    I have a complete pioneer stereo system from the late 60s. receiver, amp, cassette, 8 track, reel to reel, phono, 80s 5 disc, and 2 3ft tower speakers, 2 2ft speakers. 300 playing albums from mid-60s, but mostly classic rock from 70s. 200 cds, and 150 cassettes. system sounds better than anything made today.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    32 Things Literally Everyone Used To Have Inside Their Kitchen 30 Years Ago That I Can Guarantee NO ONE Has Anymore
    BuzzFeed9 days ago
    "They Swore I Was Making It Up": 17 Now-Obsolete Experiences From "Way Back When" That Have Younger Generations Confused, Perplexed, Or Utterly Lost
    BuzzFeed16 days ago
    People born before 1990 are sharing their now-useless but 100 percent nostalgic skills
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin12 hours ago
    People share totally normal things from the 90s/00s that are now considered 'luxuries'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    25 Things That Probably Haven’t Crossed Your Mind Since the 1980s
    constative.com1 day ago
    18 Captivating Historical Photos That Show Us What Life Was Once Like
    constative.com2 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal5 days ago
    Funny Maine Coon Cat Stands Just Like a Human and Everyone's Cracking Up
    Parade Pets25 days ago
    A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer
    People2 days ago
    18 Heart-Stopping Photos That Had Me Praying To A God I Don't Even Believe In
    BuzzFeed11 days ago
    Can You Die of a Broken Heart? Cardiologist Reveals How To Protect Yourself
    mahoningmatters.com2 days ago
    "I Know You Aren’t Trying To Hurt Me." Doctors, Nurses, And First Responders Are Revealing The Most "Haunting" Last Words They've Heard From A Patient
    BuzzFeed6 hours ago
    Nordstrom Rack Is Selling 'Very Cute' Leather Ankle Boots for Up to 62% Off, and Shoppers Say They're 'Perfect'
    Parade3 days ago
    Girl dies after father briefly went inside their home to get a towel and, when he looked back, realized that the family pet had set on the girl and bitten her in the armpit, leaving her dead
    Shreveport Magazine17 days ago
    "I Started Crying": 17 Celebs Who Seriously Hated Their Hair Transformations
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    Young and the Restless Spoilers: The Twist That Keeps Heather Alive, Joins Cameron To Haunt Sharon
    Chrissie Massey10 hours ago
    A Blast From the 1980s: 14 Things That’ll Make You Nostalgic
    mindfullyamerican.com4 days ago
    16 Wheeze-Worthy Photos That Made Me Laugh Harder Than Seeing My Childhood Bully Pump My Gas
    BuzzFeed25 days ago
    17 "Emergency" Safety Tips That Could Actually Save Your Life, According To Hospital Workers
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    14 Times People Found Something They'd Never Seen Before, And The Internet Solved The Mystery
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    These 17 Photos Of Objects Before And After Being Cleaned Are So, Soooo Satisfying
    BuzzFeed17 days ago
    People Are Sharing Their "I Can't Believe Other People Don't Do This" Life Hacks, And I Can't Wait To Use These In My Own Day-To-Day
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    20 American Things That Americans Don’t Realize are American
    mindfullyamerican.com2 days ago
    These are the four things I always pay extra for on a cruise
    Time Out4 days ago
    14 Eye-Opening Confessions From A Woman Who Was Raised By A Throuple
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    15 Photos That'll Make You Take A Deep Breath And Say, "What Kind Of World Are We Living In?"
    BuzzFeed2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    33 Inventions That Started as a Mistake But Turned Out to Be Life-Changing
    constative.com20 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy