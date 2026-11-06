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Dogs

💰 2027 Buxton dog licenses now available online & in person

8 days ago
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📢 2027 Buxton dog licenses now available

It’s time to license your dog for 2027 in Buxton.

You can license your dog in three ways:

  • In person at Buxton Town Hall during regular business hours
  • By phone at 207-929-5191 (only if the Town already has your dog’s current rabies info)
  • Online at: https://www.maine.gov/dacf/ahw/animal_welfare/doglicense/index.shtml

For online licensing, you must upload a PDF of your dog’s rabies certificate.

Online costs for new licenses or renewals:

  • Altered dogs: $8.75
  • Unaltered dogs: $13.75

These prices include a $1 transaction fee and $1.75 shipping/handling.

Questions? Call the Town Clerk’s office at 207-929-5191.

More Info: 2027 Dog Licenses Available Now | Town of Buxton, ...

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