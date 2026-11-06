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Dogs
💰 2027 Buxton dog licenses now available online & in person
8 days ago
📢 2027 Buxton dog licenses now available
It’s time to license your dog for 2027 in Buxton.
You can license your dog in three ways:
- In person at Buxton Town Hall during regular business hours
- By phone at 207-929-5191 (only if the Town already has your dog’s current rabies info)
- Online at: https://www.maine.gov/dacf/ahw/animal_welfare/doglicense/index.shtml
For online licensing, you must upload a PDF of your dog’s rabies certificate.
Online costs for new licenses or renewals:
- Altered dogs: $8.75
- Unaltered dogs: $13.75
These prices include a $1 transaction fee and $1.75 shipping/handling.
Questions? Call the Town Clerk’s office at 207-929-5191.
More Info: 2027 Dog Licenses Available Now | Town of Buxton, ...
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