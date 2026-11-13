The Butts County Historical Society will host its Holiday Extravaganza Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10 AM to 5 PM, featuring homes and historic sites in Jackson, Flovilla, and Indian Springs. Entry is a $20 donation, with tickets and maps available online at tourofhomes2026.eventbrite.com and at The Big Chief Country Store; to avoid online fees, call 770-775-5350 to buy tickets directly.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Butts County Historical Society, Inc.