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Jackson
Holiday Tour of Homes set for Dec. 5, 2026
8 days ago
The Butts County Historical Society will host its Holiday Extravaganza Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10 AM to 5 PM, featuring homes and historic sites in Jackson, Flovilla, and Indian Springs. Entry is a $20 donation, with tickets and maps available online at tourofhomes2026.eventbrite.com and at The Big Chief Country Store; to avoid online fees, call 770-775-5350 to buy tickets directly.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Butts County Historical Society, Inc.
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