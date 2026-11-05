Lions Club hosts bingo dinner to aid fire services

The Greater Butts County Lions Club will host a dinner and bingo night to benefit the Butts County Fire & Emergency Services holiday party on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at The Rivers Ranch, 1959 GA 42 N, Jackson, GA 30233. Doors open at 5:30 PM, dinner is served at 6:00 PM, and bingo starts at 6:30 PM; tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for children, with dinner included, and veterans receive a free extra set of bingo cards. Guests can win gift card basket prizes, a top game prize valued at over $400, and raffle prizes throughout the night.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Butts County Fire & Emergency Services