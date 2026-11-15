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Butternut
📅 Free community Thanksgiving dinner in Butternut
4 days ago
📅 Free community Thanksgiving dinner in Butternut
All area residents are invited to a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM in the Butternut School Commons.
The meal, sponsored by the Butternut Area Business Alliance, includes:
- Turkey & dressing
- Mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes
- Corn, roll, cranberry sauce
- Dessert and beverage
Carryouts are available.
If you live in the Village of Butternut and need delivery, call Cindy at 715-769-3113 by November 20, 2026 to place your order.
This is open to all area residents, so you can come enjoy a holiday meal even if you’re not cooking at home.
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