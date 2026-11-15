📅 Free community Thanksgiving dinner in Butternut

All area residents are invited to a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM in the Butternut School Commons.

The meal, sponsored by the Butternut Area Business Alliance, includes:



Turkey & dressing



Mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes

and

Corn , roll , cranberry sauce

, ,

Dessert and beverage



Carryouts are available.

If you live in the Village of Butternut and need delivery, call Cindy at 715-769-3113 by November 20, 2026 to place your order.

This is open to all area residents, so you can come enjoy a holiday meal even if you’re not cooking at home.