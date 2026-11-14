If you think butterscotch pie tastes like the chips, this one will surprise you. It's a rich brown sugar custard with a flavor closer to caramel, and it tastes like something your grandma would have made.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

My girls didn't think they'd like this pie, because they think of butterscotch chips. Then they tried the real thing. The brown sugar gives it a deep, smooth caramel flavor, and the meringue on top keeps it light.

It's a custard pie, so there's a little tempering involved. It isn't hard, and it's worth the extra few minutes. The whole pie takes about 30 minutes of work, plus time to cool.

Add the hot milk to the egg yolks a tablespoon at a time so the eggs don't scramble. Then let the pie cool at room temperature for at least 3 hours so it sets up for clean slices. It's best served at room temperature, so it's a good one to make ahead.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/butterscotch-pie/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

1 prebaked pie crust

1 cup brown sugar

⅓ cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

2 cups whole milk

3 eggs room temp

1 tablespoon butter

2 1/2 teaspoon vanilla divided

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ cup white sugar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400º. Line a pie crust with parchment paper and add pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the pie weights and bake an additional 15 minutes until golden brown. Allow to cool. Turn the oven down to 350º.

In a medium saucepan, whisk the brown sugar, flour, and salt together. Slowly whisk in the milk. Place over medium heat and cook, whisking constantly until thick and bubbly, about 3-5 minutes. Reduce to low and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat.

Separate the eggs, reserving the whites for the meringue. Place the yolks in a measuring cup or glass bowl and beat with a fork. Add about a half of a cup of the hot milk mixture a tablespoon at a time to the egg yolk until it is warm. Then slowly add the egg mixture to the milk mixture in the saucepan, whisking until incorporated, Return to low heat and cook for another 2 minutes until it is creamy and smooth. Remove from the heat and add butter and 2 teaspoons of vanilla. Pour into the cooled pie crust.

Meringue

Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer on high for 1-2 minutes until soft peaks form. Add cream of tartar and ½ teaspoon vanilla, mix to combine. With the mixer on high, slowly add the sugar and beat until stiff peaks form and it is shiny, about 2 minutes.

Spoon the meringue over the pie filling pushing it to the edges to seal. Bake until the meringue is browned, 10-12 minutes. Let cool at room temperature for at least 3 hours to set before slicing.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/butterscotch-pie/







