Back in the day, a pork chop dinner was as easy as opening a box of Shake N' Bake. It was quick, but the chops always came out tough and overcooked.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

I wanted all that crispy, seasoned flavor without the box, so I made my own mix. The real secret is a buttermilk soak before cooking. It makes the chops tender and keeps them juicy, even in a hot oven.

They bake instead of fry, but the panko coating comes out crispy all the same. They take you right back to mom's dinner table. Serve them with mashed potatoes, green beans, and a pan of biscuits.

Take the chops out of the oven at 135º and let them rest. They keep cooking as they sit, so you end up with juicy pork and not dry. Give them room on the pan, too. A single layer keeps every side crispy instead of steamed.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/shake-and-bake-pork-chops/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

6 pork chops, bone-in or boneless, 1 inch thick or more.

1 cup buttermilk marinade

3 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp celery seeds

½ tsp dried parsley

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 ½ cups panko bread crumbs

vegetable oil

Instructions

Marinate the pork chops in a cup of buttermilk overnight or for at least 2 hours. Rinse and pat dry. Let pork chops sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425º. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Lightly run vegetable oil on pork chops.

In a ziplock bag, add the seasonings and bread crumbs and shake to combine. Add one pork chop at a time, seal, and shake until coated evenly on every side. Place pork chops on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes, turn and check the temperature. Return to the oven and bake an additional 8 to 10 minutes until a meat thermometer reads 135º in the thickest portion. Remove to a plate and let rest for 5-10 minutes tented with foil.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/shake-and-bake-pork-chops/







