This isn't the cold, layered banana pudding most people know. It's warm, creamy, and topped with a golden meringue that comes right out of the oven.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

This is a family recipe passed down from my mother-in-law. She always made it fresh and served it warm or at room temperature, right after the meringue came out of the oven. It tastes like the kind of dessert that used to end a Sunday dinner.

The pudding is a real vanilla custard made with egg yolks, milk, and cream. Then the leftover egg whites go on top as meringue, so nothing goes to waste. That's how old-fashioned Southern cooking works.

Use bananas that are firm enough to slice but not green. Overripe ones turn brown and make the pudding too sweet. This one is best the day you make it, since the wafers soften after a day or two.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/banana-pudding-with-meringue/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

4 egg yolks reserve the whites for the meringue

¼ cup cornstarch

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

¾ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 medium bananas not over ripe, cut into ¼ inch slices, about 2 cups

2 cups vanilla wafers

Meringue

4 egg whites

½ cup sugar

Instructions

Whisk egg yolks and cornstarch in a glass bowl or measuring cup, set aside

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add milk, cream, sugar and salt and bring to a simmer whisking often. Do not let it boil.

Drizzle a about 1 cup of warm milk into the egg mixture a tablespoon at a time whisking until it is incorporated. Slowly add the warm egg yolks to the milk mixture, whisking until combined. Continue to cook until it thickens, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in butter and vanilla.

Remove to a glass bowl and cover with plastic wrap, pressing the plastic onto the surface of the pudding. Let cool to room temperature or refrigerate until ready to layer the pudding.

Add the vanilla wafers to the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish. Top with sliced bananas and then spoon the pudding over the top, spreading it across the bananas.

Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer on high for 2 minutes, until soft peaks begin to form. Slowly add sugar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form, about 3-4 minutes. Spoon on the top of the pudding and swirl with a spatula.

Bake in an oven preheated to 350º for 10-12 minutes until the meringue has turned light brown. Serve immediately.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/banana-pudding-with-meringue/







