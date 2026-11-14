This is the chocolate cake people keep going back to the table for. It's soaked in sweetened condensed milk, so every bite is moist, rich, and a little bit caramel-y.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

I grew up seeing versions of this cake at potlucks, usually made with a boxed mix and Cool Whip. This one skips the shortcuts, with a from-scratch chocolate cake and real whipped cream stabilized with mascarpone. You can taste the difference in every bite.

It makes a big pan, so it's a good one for a holiday potluck or a party crowd. It's also easy to slice. And it's a great make-ahead dessert, since it holds up in the fridge and tastes even better the next day.

When you poke the holes, don't go all the way through the cake. Stop about three quarters of the way down so the condensed milk soaks in instead of pooling at the bottom.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/heath-bar-cake/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

4 ounces dark chocolate broken into pieces

½ cup boiling water

1 cup butter softened

2 cups sugar

4 eggs room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup buttermilk

Topping:

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

2 cups heavy cream

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

⅔ cup mascarpone

½ cup heath bar toffee bits

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º and butter a 9 x 13 baking pan.

Whisk the flour, soda and salt in a bowl and set aside.

Place the chopped chocolate in a glass bowl and pour boiling water over it. Stir until the chocolate has completely dissolved.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat the butter and sugar on medium high until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Separate the eggs and reserve the whites for later. Add the yolks, one at a time beating after each addition. Add vanilla and mix. Add the flour alternating with buttermilk, ending with flour. Beat in the chocolate mixture.

In a separate bowl beat the egg whites on high until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Fold the egg whites into the batter and spread into the baking pan. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 38-40 minutes.

Use the end of a wooden spoon to poke holes into the warm cake and pour the sweetened condensed milk over the top and into the holes. Let cool on a wire rack completely and then refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.

Topping:

Beat cream with powdered sugar and vanilla until it starts to thicken then add the mascarpone and beat until stiff peaks form. Spread on the cooled cake and sprinkle with toffee bits

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/heath-bar-cake/







