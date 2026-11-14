Sometimes I just want chicken that doesn't taste boring. This one has crispy golden panko on top and a silky custard underneath, and it takes about 40 minutes.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

The chicken gets seared first, then baked in a custard made with cream, egg yolks, and Gruyère. It sounds a little fancy, maybe even a bit retro, but there's no brining or marinating and nothing hard about it. The wine goes into the sauce after you reduce it in the same pan, and the kitchen smells like a French bistro.

I make it when I want something satisfying but low-maintenance. It works for a Tuesday night, and it's pretty enough for company too.

Grate the Gruyère yourself from a block if you can. It melts better and tastes sharper than the pre-shredded kind. If the breadcrumbs start browning too fast in the oven, just tent the dish with foil.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/chicken-with-custard/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

6 chicken thighs

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup panko crumbs

1 teaspoon salt

⅓ cup white wine

Custard

¾ cup heavy cream

3 egg yolks

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

4 ounces gruyere grated

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

Heat the oven to 400º.

Salt and pepper the chicken pieces and cook them in two tablespoons of butter over medium high heat until nearly done and browned on both side, about 20 minutes if using chicken pieces with bones, 10 minutes for boneless thighs. Transfer to an oven proof baking dish, arrange side by side.

Add the bread crumbs to the skillet and cook until slightly crisp. Remove and set aside, don't worry if some remain in the pan. Add white wine to the pan and cook until reduced by half.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, cream, cheese and salt and pepper. Then add lemon juice and the wine mixture. Pour evenly over the chicken. Top with bread crumbs. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until chicken is 160º and custard is firm.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/chicken-with-custard/







