These taste like the pink lemonade you gulped down on a hot day as a kid, just in cookie form. They are soft, buttery, and filled with a sweet-tart pink center.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

A cookie swap table fills up fast, and these are the ones people ask about. The pink center stands out next to all the chocolate and peppermint, and the lemon flavor keeps them from feeling too heavy.

You only need 6 ingredients, and one batch makes 48 cookies. That is plenty for a swap, a holiday tray, or a gift tin for the neighbors.

The one tip I'd pass along is to freeze the dough balls for 10 minutes before baking. It keeps the cookies from spreading, and they go straight from the freezer into the oven.

Press the indent while the cookies are still hot, halfway through baking, so the well holds the filling. And that pink color comes from just one raspberry, but you can add more if you want a stronger raspberry flavor.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/pink-lemonade-cookies/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

Cookies

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup powdered sugar divided

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter room temp

2 tablespoons lemon zest 2 lemons

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Filling

1 ¼ cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 raspberry

Instructions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, 1/2 cup powdered sugar and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the butter and 1/4 cup powdered sugar mixture until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add lemon zest and juice and beat to combine. Add flour and mix until combined.

Roll the dough into balls using a small ice cream scoop and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Freeze for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 325º.

Remove the cookie dough balls from the freezer and place immediately into the oven. Bake for 10 minutes then remove and use a rounded measuring spoon to make an indentation into the hot cookies. Return to the oven and bake an additional 12-15 minutes until the bottoms are slightly brown. The top of the cookies will not be browned. Let cool on a wire rack before filling.

Filling:

Add 1 1/4 cup powdered sugar, lemon juice and 1 single raspberry to a mixing bowl and whisk until smooth.

Sprinkle the cooled cookies with powdered sugar and spoon in about ½ teaspoon of raspberry filling into the center.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/pink-lemonade-cookies/







