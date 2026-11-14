Dry chicken breasts are why so many weeknight dinners fall flat. This one stays juicy, and it takes about ten minutes of work.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

The trick is a quick buttermilk soak, something I picked up from my mother-in-law. Thirty minutes is enough to make the chicken tender, and overnight is even better.

After that, you season the chicken, layer on the tomatoes, queso, and cheese, and bake it. The queso melts with the juices from the chicken and makes a thin, cheesy sauce.

It's a good one for a busy night when everyone is hungry and nobody wants a long list of steps. I like to spoon it over rice so none of that sauce goes to waste.

Pull the chicken out at 160º and let it rest. It keeps cooking after it leaves the oven, so you end up with 165º and no dry edges.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/queso-chicken/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

1 cup buttermilk

4 boneless chicken breast

2 teaspoons taco seasoning

salt and pepper

10 ounces Ro-Tel tomatoes and chilies

1 cup queso 12 ounces

1 cup pepper jack and cheddar cheese shredded

Instructions

Place chicken in ziplock bag with buttermilk and let sit overnight or at least for 30 minutes. Drain, and pat dry.

Preheat oven to 375º.

Sprinkle chicken with taco seasoning and salt and pepper. Place in a glass baking dish.

Drain tomatoes and chilies and place half on chicken, cover with queso and place the rest of the tomatoes on top. Cover with grated cheese mixture.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, until instant thermometer reads 160º. They will continue to cook once removed from the oven

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/queso-chicken/







