Some dips are so easy you end up making them again and again, and this is one of them. You stir a few things together, chill it, and it's ready for the snack table.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

There's no oven and no stove, just two bowls and a spoon. It's creamy, savory, and a little tangy, with sweet corn and just enough kick from the Rotel.

I've shown up to plenty of get-togethers with this tucked in a cooler. It disappears fast, and someone always asks for the recipe before the night is over.

The one thing to get right is draining the corn and tomatoes well. Extra liquid is what makes a dip runny, so get those cans nice and dry, then let it chill for at least an hour so it thickens up.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/corn-dip/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

28 ounces corn 2 can, drained

10 ounces Rotel tomatoes and chillies 1 can, drained

1 bunch green onions ½ cup chopped

1 cup sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

16 ounces cheddar cheese 4 cups

Instructions

Drain corn and tomatoes well and combine with green onions in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise and cheese and mix together. Add the vegetables and mix. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/corn-dip/







