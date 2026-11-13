Most coffee cake is dry, crumbly, and just fine. This one has a layer of sweet, tangy cream cheese baked right into the middle, and it stays soft for days.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

I've made just about every kind of coffee cake, but once I layered in cream cheese and swapped the usual cinnamon topping for lemon and almond, that was it for me. The lemon zest brightens the whole cake and cuts through the richness. Sour cream keeps the crumb moist and tender.

It bakes in a bundt pan, so it looks like it came from a fancy bakery, but it's surprisingly easy. It's lovely for brunch, baby showers, or a slow Saturday morning with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

One tip: have everything at room temperature before you start, and don't rush the cooling. Let the cake sit in the pan for a full hour before you flip it, so it doesn't fall apart.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/cream-cheese-coffee-cake/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

For the Cake:

2 ¼ cups flour

1 ⅛ teaspoons baking powder

1 ⅛ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons butter softened

1 cup sugar plus 7 tablespoons

1 tablespoon lemon zest lemon juice

4 teaspoons lemon juice 2 lemons

4 eggs

5 teaspoons vanilla Divided

1 ¼ cups sour cream

8 ounces cream cheese

For the Topping:

¼ cup sugar

1 ½ teaspoons lemon zest 1 lemon

½ cup almonds sliced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350º. Spray a bundt pain with cooking spray.

Cake:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, add the butter and 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar and lemon zest and beat until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add 4 teaspoons of vanilla and mix.

Add 1/3 of the flour mixture followed by half of the sour cream and repeat ending with the flour. Mix at low speed until combined. Add all but 1 1/2 cups of the batter to the prepared bundt pan.

Cream Cheese Layer:

Add cream cheese to a clean bowl and beat with 5 tablespoons sugar, lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Add 1/4 cup of the reserved batter to the cream cheese mixture and beat until combined.

Spoon the cream cheese mixture down the center of the batter, keeping it away from the edges. Spread the remaining batter over the cream cheese layer. Take a knife and swirl the batter with the cream cheese, keeping it away from the edges of the pan.

Topping:

In a small bowl, combine the sugar and lemon zest with your fingers. Stir in the almonds. Sprinkle over the cake and press lightly into the batter.

Bake until a skewer comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove and firmly tap the pan on the counter. Cool on wire rack for 1 hour and carefully invert onto a rimmed baking sheet then immediately place a wire rack on top and invert it so that the topping is on the top. Let cool for 1 1/2 hours.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/cream-cheese-coffee-cake/







