Brownies are already hard to beat, but a thick layer of cookie dough on top turns them into the first thing gone from the dessert table. It's two desserts in one pan.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

One year, before Natalie headed back to school, we wanted to make something fun to pack up and send with her. We mashed brownies and cookie dough together, and now it's a dessert we get asked for again and again. The brownie layer stays dense and fudgy, and the frosting is thick, sweet, and buttery, with chocolate chips in both layers.

The frosting is made without eggs, so you bake the flour first to keep it food safe. It takes about 7 minutes in the oven, and it's the one step you don't want to skip.

These are great for holiday parties, potlucks, or any time a regular brownie just isn't enough. Chill them before cutting for clean edges, and let them sit out a few minutes before serving if you want the frosting extra soft.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/cookie-dough-brownies/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

BROWNIES

18 tablespoons butter melted

1 ½ cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup cocoa powder plus 1 tablespoon

2 ½ cups sugar

3 eggs lightly beaten

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 cup dark chocolate chips

COOKIE DOUGH

1 cup butter softened

½ cup sugar

⅔ cup brown sugar

¼ cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

¾ cup flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup mini choc chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º. Line 9 X 13 pan with parchment paper and spray the sides with cooking spray.

Place melted butter in a large bowl and whisk in cocoa powder and sugar. Add eggs and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Gently fold in the flour mixture, mixing just until combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

Pour the brownie mixture into prepared pan smooth with an offset spatula. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until just done in the center, the edges should just begin to pull away from the sides o the pan. Don't over bake. Allow to cool on wire rack before adding frosting.

COOKIE DOUGH:

First bake the flour on a rimmed cookie sheet at 350º for 7 minutes until it reaches 160º to kill any pathogens.

With an electric mixer, combine butter and sugars and mix on medium high until light and fluffy. Add milk and vanilla and mx. Add flour and salt and mini chocolate chips and mix until combined.

Once brownies have cooled, spread cookie dough on top.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/cookie-dough-brownies/







