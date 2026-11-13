I found this Kentucky butter cake in a church cookbook

The cookbook was tattered, with splattered pages and hand-drawn hearts next to the best recipes, and this cake had one of them. I've been making it ever since, with a couple of changes.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

The magic happens when hot butter glaze meets a warm cake. You pour it on and it sinks into every hole, so the whole cake turns soft, rich, and just a little sticky. It's a vanilla bundt cake that doesn't need frosting.

The original recipe said to pour the glaze on before turning the cake out of the pan. I found that made it hard to remove, so I invert the cake first and pour the glaze over the top. It's easier to handle and it looks prettier on the plate.

Don't skip the glaze, and pour it while the cake is still warm. That's when it soaks in and gives you that buttery tenderness. The cake is even moister the next day, so it's a good one to make ahead.

I like a slice with tea and a few fresh berries. It's the kind of cake that doesn't need a holiday, but somehow feels like one.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/kentucky-butter-cake/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients



Cake

1 cup butter 2 sticks, softened

2 cups sugar

4 eggs room temperature

2 tsp vanilla

3 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

Butter Glaze

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup butter

3 tbsp water

1 tbsp vanilla

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º. Generously butter a bundt pan getting into all the grooves. Add some flour and tap out excess.

In a stand mixer, cream 1 cup of butter and 2 cups of sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time mixing after each until well combined. Add vanilla and mix.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Alternate adding flour mixture and buttermilk mixing after each addition.

Pour into the prepared bundt pan. Even the surface so that it is flat.

Bake for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. It should be golden brown.

Let it sit on a cooling rack for 10 minutes then invert onto a wire rack. Place parchment paper under the wire rack.

While the cake is baking, make the glaze. Add the glaze ingredients to a saucepan over medium heat and cook until the sugar has melted, do not boil.

Once the cake has been inverted, poke the top with holes with a toothpick or wooden skewer. While the cake is still hot pour the hot butter mixture over the top, let it go into the holes and drip down the sides. Let the cake cool before slicing.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/kentucky-butter-cake/







