The Blackberry Cream Cheese Frosting Everyone Wants on Their Cake

Plain cream cheese frosting is good, but a little orange zest and a handful of blackberries turns it into the one people ask you about. It takes 5 minutes and one mixer.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Most fruit frostings need extra powdered sugar to make up for the juice, and they end up overly sweet. Cream cheese helps with that. It keeps the frosting thick and creamy, so the berries stay fresh and fruity instead of sugary.

The orange zest is what makes it taste bright, and the berries add little purple swirls and a bit of texture. It's lovely on a vanilla cupcake, a lemon cake, or a blackberry jam cake. It would also look pretty on a holiday dessert table.

One tip: let the butter and cream cheese come to room temperature first, so the frosting mixes up smooth. If you want it more purple, mix the berries in longer. For swirls, just fold them in gently.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/blackberry-cream-cheese-frosting/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

1 cup butter 2 sticks, room temp

2 8 ounce packages cream cheese, room temp

5 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons orange zest

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup fresh blackberries

Instructions

With an electric mixer on medium high, cream the butter and cream cheese together until smooth, about 2 minutes.

Reduce the speed to low and add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating until it is smooth before adding another cup.

Add the orange zest and vanilla and beat on high until light and fluffy, about 1 minute. Fold in the blackberries.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/blackberry-cream-cheese-frosting/







