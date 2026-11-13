Chicken marsala has a way of making an ordinary night feel like dinner out, and this version comes together in about 30 minutes in one skillet.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

The prosciutto is what sets this one apart. It adds a salty, savory depth that goes so well with browned mushrooms and marsala wine. The sauce is made with chicken stock and butter instead of cream, so it stays rich without feeling heavy.

It's a great one for company because the chicken is pounded thin and cooks in just a few minutes. Serve it over egg noodles, pasta, rice, or potatoes and you've got a dinner that looks fancier than the work it took.

My best tip is to soak the chicken in buttermilk for at least 30 minutes, which keeps it tender. Pull it from the pan as soon as it's golden, since thin cutlets turn tough if they cook too long. And wait to salt the sauce until the end, because the prosciutto already brings plenty.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/chicken-marsala-with-prosciutto/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

4 skinless boneless chicken breasts

buttermilk

½ cup flour

salt and pepper

½ teaspoon dried oregano

olive oil

4 ounces prosciutto thinly sliced and chopped

8 ounces crimini mushrooms thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic minced

½ cup marsala wine

½ cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons butter

parsley

Instructions

Marinate the chicken in buttermilk for 30 minutes or overnight. Rinse and pat dry with a paper towel.

Pound chicken breasts with a meat mallet until about ¼ inch thick or cut chicken breasts in half with a knife so that they are ¼ inch thin. Season with salt, pepper and oregano. Place flour in a shallow dish and dredge chicken pieces.

Heat about 3 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. When hot, add chicken beasts, shaking off any excess flour. Cook for about 3 minutes on each side, turning once when golden brown and meat thermometer reads 155º, it will cook a little more at the end. Remove to a plate.

Lower heat to medium and add prosciutto cooking for about 1 minute. Add mushrooms and saute until browned, about 5-8 minutes. Add garlic and cook an additional minute. Season with salt and pepper.

Pour in wine and scrape up the brown bits, let it come to a boil. Then add chicken stock and simmer until slightly reduced. Stir in butter and return chicken to the pan. Simmer for about 1 minute to heat the chicken.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/chicken-marsala-with-prosciutto/







