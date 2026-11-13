Some mornings call for something warm and a little sweet, and these biscuits don't need jam, gravy, or anything else to get there.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

These are the biscuits I reach for when I want a treat without any fuss. The honey goes into the dough and gets brushed on top, so every bite is soft inside with golden, slightly crisp edges. They're sweet enough to eat plain, straight off the pan.

They're perfect for weekend brunch, a holiday morning, or a random Tuesday when you want something good with your coffee. From start to finish, they take about 22 minutes.

Keep your butter and buttermilk cold until the last second, because that's what gives you flaky layers. Cut straight down with your biscuit cutter without twisting, and don't skip the 10 minutes in the freezer before baking.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/honey-butter-biscuits/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons butter cold

3 tablespoons honey divided

¾ cup buttermilk cold

2 tablespoons butter melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425º. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a food processor, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar and salt. Add cold butter cubes and process until the butter is incorporated but there are still chunks the size of a pea.

Add 2 tablespoons of honey to the flour mixture. Pour in cold buttermilk and process just until the dough starts to gather together.

Place the dough out onto a floured surface, it will look shaggy. Form into a rectangle and cut into 3 strips. Stack them on top of each other, roll out with a rolling pin and repeat 2 more times. Use a rolling pin to rolling a 1 inch rectangle.

Use a 3 inch biscuit cutter and cut straight down without twisting. Or you can cut into 8 squares with a knife. Place on the parchment paper and freeze for 10 minutes.

Melt 3 tablespoons butter with 1 tablespoon of honey. Brush on the biscuits before placing in the oven. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove and brush with more honey butter and serve.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/honey-butter-biscuits/







