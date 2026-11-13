Bacon, sweet corn, and fresh lump crab come together in a creamy soup that feels right at home on a chilly evening. It's the kind of comforting bowl that makes you want to slow down and enjoy dinner.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

What makes this soup special is the combination of sweet corn and tender lump crab meat. The bacon adds a smoky flavor, while the heavy cream gives the broth a rich, smooth finish.

A little jalapeno adds just enough flavor to balance the sweetness without making the soup too spicy. With celery and onion rounding everything out, each spoonful has plenty going on.

I like that this recipe skips the potatoes, letting the corn and crab take center stage. It's a wonderful choice for a family dinner, a weekend meal, or when you want something a little different from your usual soup.

For the best results, use fresh lump crab meat and let the corn simmer until tender before adding the crab and cream. Save the crispy bacon for the topping so it keeps its crunch.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/crab-and-corn-soup/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

½ lb bacon 6 thick slices

1 medium onion 1 cup diced

2 stalks celery ½ cup diced

1 jalapeno pepper seeded and diced

32 ounces chicken broth

3 tablespoons flour

6 cups fresh/frozen corn about 4-5 ears

1 lb fresh lump crab meat

1 ½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Cook the bacon in a Dutch oven until crispy. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Drain all but 2 tablespoons of bacon grease. Crumble the bacon once cooled.

Add the celery, onion and jalapeno pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the chicken broth until the flour has dissolved. Add to the onion mixture. Add corn and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 35 minutes until the corn has softened, stirring occasionally.

Add the crabmeat and cream and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Serve topped with crumbled bacon.

Makes 12 servings.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/crab-and-corn-soup/







