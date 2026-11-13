Some nights you want dinner on the table before anyone starts asking what's for dinner. This stroganoff cooks in one pot, and the noodles go in raw.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Growing up, my mom's stroganoff started with a can of cream of mushroom soup, like most casseroles did. I still make stroganoff, but now I build the sauce right in the pot with chicken broth, a splash of white wine, and a spoonful of flour.

The egg noodles simmer right in the sauce, so they soak up all that beefy flavor and you only have one pot to wash. The sauce looks thin when the noodles go in, but give it those last few minutes and it turns creamy.

It's the dinner I reach for when the weather turns cool and the week gets busy. From start to finish it takes about 30 minutes.

One tip: stir in the sour cream off the heat. If the sauce still looks a little loose, let the pot sit for a few minutes, because it keeps thickening as it cools.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/beef-stroganoff/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil divided

8 ounces white cremini mushrooms sliced

1 cup onion chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 pound ground beef

3 tablespoons flour

4 cups chicken broth

¼ cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

8 ounces egg noodles about 4 cups

½ cup sour cream

salt and pepper

Instructions

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat. When hot, add sliced mushrooms and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook for 2-3 minutes until browned. Remove to a bowl.

In the same skillet, add 1 tablespoon of oil, onions, garlic, and a ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Cook until softened, about 2-3 minutes. Add ground beef and break it apart with a wooden spoon. Add ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook until browned, about 2-3 minutes.

Add flour and cook for a minute. Then add chicken broth, wine, and Worcestershire sauce. Cook over medium heat for about 3 minutes. It will still be watery. Add uncooked egg noodles and reduce temperature to medium. Cook until the noodles have softened, about 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and add sour cream and cooked mushroom. Salt and pepper to taste.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/beef-stroganoff/







