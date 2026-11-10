The baked brie appetizer everyone asks for at holiday parties

If you want the first thing to disappear from the appetizer table, this is it. Warm, melty brie topped with bourbon apples and toasted walnuts never lasts long.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

The apples are what make it special. I got the idea from Southern fried apples, then added a splash of bourbon and a little orange juice, so you get a sweet, caramel-like topping over the creamy cheese.

It only takes about 15 minutes, which makes it a great last-minute holiday appetizer. I like it on toasted baguette slices or crackers, with a few other nibbles like candied pecans on the table.

One tip: you can cook the apples days ahead and just microwave them before spooning them over the brie. You can also start the apples while the brie bakes to save time.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/baked-brie-with-apples-and-walnuts/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

1 8.8 oz brie round

3 tablespoons butter

1 Honeycrisp apple cored and sliced into ½ inch slices

¼ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon orange zest

¼ cup orange juice

3 tablespoons bourbon

Toasted walnuts

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350º.

Place brie on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or in a small oven proof baking dish and bake for 12 minutes until it is soft to the touch in the center. Remove to the serving dish.

While the brie is warming, cook the apples.

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add sliced apples and cook, flipping occasionally until lightly browned and starting to soften, about 5 minutes.

Add brown sugar, orange zest and orange juice and cook until the sugar melts, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add bourbon. Return to heat and cook for about 2-3 minutes until it is bubbly and starts to thicken.

Spoon apples over brie and top with toasted walnuts.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/baked-brie-with-apples-and-walnuts/







