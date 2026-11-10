Make-ahead mashed potatoes that stay creamy and fluffy every time

Timing mashed potatoes with everything else coming out of the oven used to feel impossible for me. So I found a way to make them ahead and still serve them hot and creamy.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

Yukon Gold potatoes are naturally buttery, and a little mascarpone makes them extra smooth. They are the kind of side dish that steals the spotlight from the turkey.

You can make them up to two days ahead, and they don't take up any oven space. When it's time to serve, you just reheat them on the stove with a little more cream and milk.

One tip: if you plan to refrigerate them, go easy on the liquid so they are a bit thicker than you want. You will add more when you reheat. Also, skip the food processor, because it turns potatoes gummy.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/make-ahead-mashed-potatoes/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

4 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes scrubbed but not pealed

salt

⅔-1 cup heavy cream

⅔-1 cup whole milk

1 ¼ cups butter 2 ½ sticks, softened

½ cup mascarpone cheese you can use plain greek yogurt or cream cheese, but it will not be exactly the same.

salt and pepper

Instructions

Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Add a large handful of salt to the water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, but not falling apart, about 30 minutes. Drain and use a dish towel to rub the skins off. Return the potatoes to the warm pot, off heat.

Heat the ⅔ cup of cream and ⅔ cup of milk in the microwave until hot but not boiling, about 2-3 minutes.

Run the potatoes through a potato ricer and add butter., or you can use a potato masher. Season with salt. Add warm cream and milk mixture mixing with a spoon until smooth, do not over mix. Add marscapone at the end and season with additional salt and pepper. Serve immediately or let cool, cover and chill.

Remove from the refrigerator and transfer to a pot. Add ⅓ cup of cream and ⅓ cup of milk and reheat over medium low heat stirring often until heated through.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/make-ahead-mashed-potatoes/







