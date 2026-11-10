The fluffy dinner rolls that disappear before the turkey hits the table

There is always one basket on the Thanksgiving table that empties before anything else gets passed. These are the rolls that do it.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

The secret is a quick flour paste that takes about a minute in the microwave. It keeps the dough moist, and rolling each piece into a little spiral instead of a ball gives you a soft, pull-apart center.

I make these for holiday dinners and for plain old Sunday supper. The recipe makes 12, so double it if you are feeding a crowd and have a big enough bowl.

One tip: use the paddle attachment on your mixer, not the dough hook. You can also shape the rolls ahead, cover them, and refrigerate overnight. Just let them sit out for 30 minutes before baking.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/fluffy-dinner-rolls/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

FLOUR PASTE

½ cup water

3 tablespoons bread flour

DOUGH

½ cup cold milk

1 egg

2 cups bread flour

1 ½ teaspoons yeast

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons butter softened

½ tablespoon butter melted

Instructions

PASTE:

Start by making a paste by whisking water and flour together in a small bowl. Microwave until the mixture thickens, whisking every 15 seconds for about a minute. It should be thick but if it's too thick to stir, add a little water.

DOUGH:

With an electric mixer, mix the paste with the milk until it is smooth using the whisk attachment, then mix in in the egg. Add flour and yeast and mix on low speed with the paddle attachment until all the flour is incorporated, about 2 minutes. Let it rest for 15 minutes.

Add the sugar and salt and mix on medium-low speed for 5 minutes, then add 4 tablespoons of butter, a little at a time until incorporated and continue to mix for an additional 5 minutes.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface, it will be sticky. Knead briefly to form into a ball and place in a lightly greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

Grease a 9-inch round cake pan. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and press gently to remove the air. Pat and stretch to form an 8 inch by 9 inch rectangle. Cut the dough into 4 equal strips and cut each strip into 3 equal pieces. Work with one piece at a time and press it into strip about 4 inches by 2 inches. Starting at one end roll each strip into a tight cylinder. Place seam side down in prepared pan, pointing inward. Place 10 around the pan and 2 in the center.

Cover with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 375º. Bake until golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 3 minutes and then remove and brush with melted butter and let cool slightly before serving.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/fluffy-dinner-rolls/







