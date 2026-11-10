The easy pecan pie upgrade that makes a classic feel brand new

Pecan pie is already a Southern favorite, but one thin layer of chocolate on the bottom changes the whole slice. It's the kind of pie people ask about after the first bite.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

A fudgy chocolate ganache goes into the crust first, then the toasty pecan filling goes on top. A splash of bourbon adds a little warmth, and you can cut it in half or swap in vanilla if bourbon isn't your thing.

Part of the pecans are toasted and ground fine, and the rest are chopped. The ground ones help the pie hold together, so it slices cleaner than some pecan pies.

Make it for Thanksgiving or Christmas, since there is always a pecan pie somewhere on a Southern table. It is best served at room temperature, so it won't compete for oven space on the big day.

One tip: check the pie at the 1 hour mark and cover the crust edges with a pie shield if they are browning too fast. Then give it at least 3 hours to cool before slicing.

https://easysoutherndesserts.com/chocolate-pecan-pie/ Photo by Easy Southern Desserts

Ingredients

1 9 inch pie crust

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate

½ cup heavy cream

3 cups pecans

6 eggs

2 cups sugar

2 cups dark corn syrup 16 ounces

8 tablespoons butter melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon bourbon

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Roll out a pie crust and place in a 9 inch or deep dish pie pan.

Chop the chocolate and place in a microwave safe bowl or measuring cup and add cream. Microwave on 50% power for 1-2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds until smooth. Spread it over the pie crust and place in the freezer to cool for 10 minutes while making the filling.

Preheat the oven to 350º.

Coarsely chop all of the pecans and set 2 cups aside. Toast 1 cup of pecans on the stove or in the oven. Remove and let cool then add the toasted nuts to a food processor and process until finely ground.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until frothy. Add sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, vanilla, bourbon and salt. Mix together then add the ground pecans. Once combined add the coarsely chopped pecans and pour into the pie crust on top of the chocolate layer. The chocolate should be solid.

Bake until the center will move only slightly when shaken, 1 hour 15 minutes. Check on it at 1 hour and cover the edges of the crust with a pie shield if it is getting too brown.

Let it cool on a wire rack for at least 3 hours. It is best served at room temperature.

Get the full recipe on Easy Southern Desserts: https://easysoutherndesserts.com/chocolate-pecan-pie/











