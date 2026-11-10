I never skip this cornbread corn pudding at Thanksgiving

If I could only bring one side to the table, this would be it. It's creamy, a little sweet, and the dish is usually empty before the turkey is carved.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

The trick is toasting the cornbread cubes before they go in. They soak up the egg and cream custard without turning to mush, so you get a pudding that sits somewhere between corn pudding and bread pudding.

It's a Thanksgiving and Christmas staple at my house, but I make it for potlucks too.

One tip: bake it in a 9 x 13 dish instead of a deep one so the custard sets evenly. You can toast the cornbread a day ahead, but wait to assemble everything until right before baking. Fresh corn is best, though frozen works fine in November.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/cornbread-corn-pudding/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

1 batch cornbread cooked and cooled; about 6 cups.

2 tablespoons butter

¾ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

3 ½ cups corn fresh if possible; about 4 cobs

10 eggs

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups milk

¼ cup sugar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375º.

Cut cornbread into 1 ½ inch cubes and arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast until browned and crisp, turning occasional to brown all sides, about 20 minutes.

In a medium sauce pan, add butter, corn, salt and pepper and saute until tender, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, milk, and sugar.

Combine toasted cornbread and corn and place into a large casserole dish. Pour the custard over the cornbread mixture.

Bake until the custard sets and the top browns, about 40-45 minutes. Let sit for a few minutes before serving or serve at room temperature.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/cornbread-corn-pudding/







