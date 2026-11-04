Crispy pork cutlets for a cozy weeknight dinner

I used to think pork was boring and dry, something you needed a sauce to get through. Then I crushed a sleeve of Ritz crackers and everything changed.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

These cutlets are crispy on the outside and tender enough to cut with a fork. The buttery Ritz crumbs and parmesan brown beautifully, and because the pork is pounded thin, it cooks in just a few minutes. It feels like you put in way more effort than you did.

They're a great weeknight dinner, and they're just as good tucked into a buttermilk biscuit for breakfast. I like to serve them with a fresh side or spoon some white country gravy over the top. If you're out of Ritz, saltines or panko work too.

One tip makes all the difference: pull the pork from the pan at 135°F, cover it loosely, and let it rest. It finishes at 145°F and stays juicy instead of chewy. Don't skip the 10-minute rest after breading either, since that helps the coating stay on in the hot oil.

https://www.butterandbaggage.com/pork-cutlets/ Photo by Butter & Baggage

Ingredients

1 ¼ lb pork tenderloin

Vegetable oil or olive oil, for frying, about ½ cup

Salt and pepper

3 cloves garlic smashed

2 eggs beaten

1 ½ cups Ritz crackers crushed

1 cup parmesan cheese finely grated

Instructions

Cut the pork tenderloin into ¾ inch slices. Pound to ¼ inch thickness and season both sides with salt and black pepper.

Combine the cracker crumbs and cheese and place in a shallow dish or pie plate.

Whisk eggs and add them to a shallow bowl or pie plate.

Coat the slices of pork in the egg mixture and then coat both sides in the cracker crumbs. Place on a wire rack and let sit for 10 minutes.

Add the oil to a large skillet until it’s about ¼ inch deep. Add the smashed garlic and heat over medium-high heat for about 2-3 minutes until the garlic starts to brown. Remove it from the oil.

Add a single layer of pork cutlets to the hot oil and cook about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown and a meat thermometer reads 135º. Remove to a plate and loosely cover with foil while you cook the remaining cutlets.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/pork-cutlets/







