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Crispy pork cutlets for a cozy weeknight dinner

2 days ago

I used to think pork was boring and dry, something you needed a sauce to get through. Then I crushed a sleeve of Ritz crackers and everything changed.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

These cutlets are crispy on the outside and tender enough to cut with a fork. The buttery Ritz crumbs and parmesan brown beautifully, and because the pork is pounded thin, it cooks in just a few minutes. It feels like you put in way more effort than you did.

They're a great weeknight dinner, and they're just as good tucked into a buttermilk biscuit for breakfast. I like to serve them with a fresh side or spoon some white country gravy over the top. If you're out of Ritz, saltines or panko work too.

One tip makes all the difference: pull the pork from the pan at 135°F, cover it loosely, and let it rest. It finishes at 145°F and stays juicy instead of chewy. Don't skip the 10-minute rest after breading either, since that helps the coating stay on in the hot oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YofyU_1Gkcus2W00
https://www.butterandbaggage.com/pork-cutlets/Photo byButter & Baggage

Fork-Tender Pan Fried Pork Cutlets with Ritz Crackers

Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ lb pork tenderloin
  • Vegetable oil or olive oil, for frying, about ½ cup
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3 cloves garlic smashed
  • 2 eggs beaten
  • 1 ½ cups Ritz crackers crushed
  • 1 cup parmesan cheese finely grated

Instructions

  • Cut the pork tenderloin into ¾ inch slices. Pound to ¼ inch thickness and season both sides with salt and black pepper.
  • Combine the cracker crumbs and cheese and place in a shallow dish or pie plate.
  • Whisk eggs and add them to a shallow bowl or pie plate.
  • Coat the slices of pork in the egg mixture and then coat both sides in the cracker crumbs. Place on a wire rack and let sit for 10 minutes.
  • Add the oil to a large skillet until it’s about ¼ inch deep. Add the smashed garlic and heat over medium-high heat for about 2-3 minutes until the garlic starts to brown. Remove it from the oil.
  • Add a single layer of pork cutlets to the hot oil and cook about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown and a meat thermometer reads 135º. Remove to a plate and loosely cover with foil while you cook the remaining cutlets.

Get the full recipe on Butter & Baggage: https://www.butterandbaggage.com/pork-cutlets/



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